LA Fashion Week set to bring 3 giant productions in the LAFW scene together for one epic After Party
LAFW brings big names in fashion like Art Hearts , Mario Lopez , Chanel West Coast, Preview Models, and Affinity Night Life together for one epic night.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LA Fashion Week's Official After Party “A Night of Style” will take place on Saturday March 23rd 2024 at the Godfrey Hotel Hollywood 9:00pm-2:00am. This star studded event presented by Affinity Nightlife is the official After Party for 3 of the biggest fashion events happening around town. Join Art Hearts, Preview Models, and Icons Magazine for a star studded event including Preview Models Host Mario Lopez, Chanel West Coast , Don Benjamin , Josh Weinstein and models from the cast of America's Next Top Model as they celebrate this amazing weekend of fashion .
The night kicks off with Red Carpet from 9:00pm-10:00pm followed by a Fashion Show by Knotwtr right inside the Godfrey Hotel Hollywood. DJs for the evening include Jayne Gray, Ash Ballin, Pink Dots, B2B and Pookie.
Sponsored by Sirens Tale Vodka and Gifting goodies by Cosmos. Don't miss your chance to party with the stars on one of the biggest nights in fashion.
Dress to impress on this night celebrating Fashion and fun at LA Fashion Weeks only Official After Party “A Night of Style”
Celebrity Attendance
@donbenjamin (10.3 Million followers)
@lianev (13.8 Million followers)
@destorm (1.2 Million followers)
@official_janina (1.3 Million followers)
@adamw (1.2 Million followers)
@candice (4.8 Million followers)
@nick__bateman (10.9 Million followers)
@chanelwestcoast (8.9 Million followers) - Performing & showcasing her Coasty Swim Swimwear line
@mariolopez (24.5 Million followers) - Preview Models Event Host
Josh Weinstein (@joshweinsteinent), Preview Models CEO, appears on 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life
Payton Guenter (@paytonguenter), Preview Models COO, has been on 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life
Date: Saturday March 23rd 2024
Location The Godfrey Hollywood
1400 Cahuenga Blvd , Los Angeles CA 90028
Time: 9 pm to 2 am
Djs: Jayne Gray, Ash Ballin & Pink Dots B2B L3XI
Overview:
Red carpet, step and repeat
Afterparty for Art Hearts, Preview Models and your fashion week
Performers: Mckenzi Brooke Singer
Fashion: 1 fashion presentation, 1 fashion show (knotwtr)
