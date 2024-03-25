Sharing the joy of Ramadan with Hong Kong youth: UAE Consulate General’s Ramadan programme at local school
EINPresswire.com/ -- As Muslim communities worldwide observe Ramadan, the Islamic month of fasting and the practice of self-restraint, sacrifice and compassion, the Consulate General of the United Arab Emirates in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region shared the spirit of the Holy Month. The Consulate General extended its outreach to local youth at the Islamic Kasim Tuet Memorial College, a Hong Kong government-aided secondary school, through the organization of special activities and the distribution of iftar packages to students.
Students took part in Ramadan and Islamic-themed activities with UAE Consul General in Hong Kong H.E. Sheikh Saoud Almualla awarding certificates to participants. In his address, he emphasized the importance of upholding values of tolerance, inclusion, and peace. Furthermore, he highlighted the privilege enjoyed by students attending a multicultural institution, echoing the harmonious coexistence of over 200 nationalities in the UAE.
Reflecting the sacred tradition of sharing food during Ramadan, iftar packages were also distributed to 400 students and staff at the school.
Ramadan embodies the principles of generosity, spiritual renewal, and nurturing faith. Through this initiative, the Consulate General of the UAE endeavors to foster meaningful engagement with local youth and to sow seeds of joy within the community.

