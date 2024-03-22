Quoted in "Keep AI Marketing Legit to Avoid SEC's Wrath, Lawyers Say," Financial Advisor IQ

The Securities and Exchange Commission might be cracking down on artificial intelligence–washing, but lawyers and compliance professionals say that registered investment advisors can easily avoid falling in the regulator's crosshairs.

Earlier this week, the agency watchdog announced it has charged two RIAs for allegedly making false and misleading statements about their use of AI. One, Global Predictions, made statements on social media and its website falsely claiming to be the "first regulated AI financial advisor," according to the SEC. The other, Delphia (USA), had stated for roughly three years on its website that it had used AI to "predict which companies and trends are about to make it big," but the Toronto-based RIA had never developed the represented capabilities, the SEC alleged.

"We've seen time and again that when new technologies come along, they can create buzz from investors as well as false claims by those purporting to use those new technologies," said Chair Gary Gensler in a statement accompanying the announcement of the charges. "Investment advisers should not mislead the public by saying they are using an AI model when they are not. Such AI washing hurts investors."

The enforcement action, which resulted in a fine totaling $400,000 against the two charged RIAs, marked the SEC's first settlement over AI-washing. And some legal professionals predict that the marketing tactic will remain an area of focus for the agency.

"Chair Gensler has been pretty clear that he's been concerned about AI for a while now," said Sara Crovitz, co-chair of the investment management practice at Stradley Ronon. Crovitz, a former deputy chief counsel of the SEC's investment management division, referenced videos accompanying the press release of the charges from both Gensler and Division of Enforcement Director Gurbir Grewal warning investors of AI-washing as a sign that the issue will remain a priority for the agency.

Igor Rozenblit, founder of Iron Road Partners, a regulatory consulting firm serving the investment management industry, says the signs point to further enforcement action around AI-washing. Rozenblit has previously held several leadership roles at the SEC including serving as a co-head of the division of examinations' private funds unit and co-lead for the agency's inter-divisional private fund specialized working group.

"A lot of the time, when there is a new product or new technology out there, the SEC starts by bringing cases around marketing and disclosure because those are the easiest ones to understand," said Rozenblit. "And there's a pretty big bet that there are cases following."

But despite the agency's heightened guard on AI-washing, some legal professionals argue that it is relatively easy to avoid breaching compliance rules in relation to their AI usage.

"All the technology may be new in the marketplace, but putting aside the proposed data analytic rule, the current rules are not," said Michael McDonald, associate attorney at national law firm Davis Wright Tremaine LLP. "Fundamentally, RIAs need to make sure that they say what they do and do what they say."

Rozenblit added that advisors need to be able to back up their claims on AI usage.

"With this new marketing rule, it's the responsibility of the advisor to substantiate what they are saying so it's a much higher bar," said Rozenblit. "The SEC does not have to prove anything except that you can't prove what you are saying yourself, and these two cases are based on these provisions."

Disclosures should also remain up to date when integrating AI into the practice, said Crovitz.

"You should disclose any conflicts relating to AI and disclose any material facts about how AI is used in your investment process," said Crovitz. "And make sure that what you have disclosed, you actually do."