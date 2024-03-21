Gov. Pillen’s Statement on Advancement of Property Tax Relief Package to Legislature

Submit Release
LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen expressed his appreciation to the Nebraska Legislature’s Revenue Committee for its work to advance LB 388 to the floor for debate.

“I want to congratulate the members of the Revenue Committee on advancing historic and transformational property tax relief and reform out of committee on a 7-0 vote. Thank you for delivering once in a lifetime transformational property tax relief plan to all Nebraskans.”

