St. Johnsbury Barracks/ 1st Degree Agg Domestic

CASE#: 24A4002048
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: David Hastings
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 3/21/24 @ 0800 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Roy Moutian Rd, Barnet Vermont
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Agg Domestic
ACCUSED: Sabrina Bemis
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Roy Moutian Rd
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 3/21/24 at approximately 0800 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a call concerning a family fight on Roy Moutian Rd in the Town of Barnet, Vermont. Investigation revealed that Bemis assaulted a family member. Bemis was processed at the St. Johnsbury State Police Barracks and was ordered to appear in court on Friday, 03/21/2024 at 1230 hours. She was lodged at NERCC on $2,000 bail.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 3/21/24 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: NERCC
BAIL: 2,000.00
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.