St. Johnsbury Barracks/ 1st Degree Agg Domestic

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A4002048

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  David Hastings                 

STATION:     St. Johnsbury                

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 3/21/24 @ 0800 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Roy Moutian Rd, Barnet Vermont

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Agg Domestic

 

ACCUSED:    Sabrina Bemis                                           

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Roy Moutian Rd

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 3/21/24 at approximately 0800 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a call concerning a family fight on Roy Moutian Rd in the Town of Barnet, Vermont. Investigation revealed that Bemis assaulted a family member. Bemis was processed at the St. Johnsbury State Police Barracks and was ordered to appear in court on Friday, 03/21/2024 at 1230 hours. She was lodged at NERCC on $2,000 bail.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 3/21/24   @ 1230 hours  

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: NERCC  

BAIL: 2,000.00

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

