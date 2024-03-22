Manchin Leads Effort To Designate March 22 As First-Ever National Inland Waterways Workers Safety Awareness Day

March 21, 2024

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) spoke on the Senate floor to express support for his resolution to designate March 22, 2024, as the first-ever National Inland Waterways Workers Safety Awareness Day. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) joined Senator Manchin in introducing the resolution to honor and remember the life of Gabe White, a West Virginian who died in a barge accident in March 2023 at just 20 years old.

“Gabe’s death never should have happened. It was preventable, and we must acknowledge this,” Senator Manchin said in part. “Our resolution recognizes the need to continue to improve the safe transportation of domestic cargo, and above all else, to reduce transportation vessel and shipyard-related incidents, fatalities, and injuries, so that another family like Gabe’s does not have to endure such a tragic loss.”

On the morning of March 22, 2023, Gabe White showed up to work in Follansbee, West Virginia. Gabe’s duties that day as a deckhand were to clean out the bottom of the barges when a tragic accident occurred. Following an investigation, it was determined that no safety equipment was issued, Gabe was out of line of sight of the crane operator, and no spotter was present.

The resolution recognizes the need for deckhands, engineers, masters, mates, shoreside workers, and other employees to remain safe while on the jobsite and highlights the importance of equipping them with the necessary knowledge and resources to perform their duties safely and effectively. Additionally, the resolution applauds the efforts of the Coast Guard, American Waterways Operators, Maritime Trades Department, and other groups who are working to reduce the incidents of workplace injuries and fatalities in and around towing vessels.

Senator Manchin’s floor speech as prepared:

M. President, I rise today in recognition of National Inland Waterways Workers Safety Awareness Day and to honor the life of Gabe White, a young West Virginian who lost his life far too soon.

Gabe was a deckhand, a Boy Scout, a graduate of Gilmer County High School, and most importantly, he was a son, a brother, a nephew, a cousin, and a friend.

I want to thank Gabe’s family for being here with us today and for allowing me to share Gabe’s story, which underscores just how incredibly important barge safety is.

Gabe was a Wheeling resident who loved music, art, video games, and sports.

He was always curious and interested in learning more about the world and those around him.

He appreciated history and was always starting interesting discussions with his friends and family.

Gabe also loved the outdoors. As a scout, he fell in love with hiking and camping, even during the winter. Gabe and his troops hiked and camped much of the Greenbrier River Trail.

He had the honor of being an Order of the Eagle recipient in addition to his rank as a Life Scout.

Gabe was always a leader while he was a Scout, which he typically tried to avoid, because he always focused on being a team player.

Everyone around Gabe knew him as someone who was always ready to jump in and step up to the plate to lend a helping hand.

During his senior year of high school, Gabe decided to join his high school baseball team after only ever playing one year of little league.

Later, Gabe’s friends, teammates, and family found out that Gabe only joined the team because he was worried they wouldn’t have enough players to form a team and play that season.

Gabe knew it was his friends last chance to play baseball as they were graduating that year, so Gabe was adamant in helping out.

Gabe showed up with a positive attitude to every practice and game and was always prepared to do whatever his coach and teammates needed to do.

Again, Gabe was always there to show up and step up to the plate when he knew his teammates and friends needed help.

Gabe often talked about his desire to become a father and was looking forward to becoming an uncle when his brothers had children.

After he graduated high school, Gabe got a job working as a deckhand.

He was proud of his job, and was excited to learn all the new things about working on a barge with his team of deckhands.

However, on the morning of March 22, 2023, Gabe arrived at work as usual when an accident occurred that tragically resulted in his death at just the age of 20.

Following an investigation, it was determined that not only was no safety equipment issued, Gabe was out of line of sight of the crane operator, and no spotter was present.

Gabe’s death never should have happened.

It was preventable, and we must acknowledge this.

This is why I am proud to introduce the National Inland Waterways Workers Safety Day resolution with my colleague from West Virginia, Senator Capito.

Our resolution designates March 22, 2024 as National Inland Waterways Workers Safety Day, in recognition of the one-year anniversary of Gabe’s passing.

Workers in the national inland waterways system play a crucial role navigating ships, barges, and tugboats through U.S. waters.

They work hard loading and unloading barges and transport vessels, and cleaning and caring for vessels and shipyards.

Our resolution recognizes the need to continue to improve the safe transportation of domestic cargo, and above all else, to reduce transportation vessel and shipyard-related incidents, fatalities, and injuries, so that another family like Gabe’s does not have to endure such a tragic loss.

The safety of deckhands, engineers, masters, mates, and shore side workers are of the utmost importance.

It is critical to equip them with the necessary knowledge and resources to perform their duties safely and effectively.

I want to applaud the efforts that the Coast Guard, American Waterways Operators, Maritime Trades Department, and other groups who are working to reduce the incidents of workplace injuries and fatalities in and around towing vessels.

I encourage industry and worker groups to observe March 22nd to not only honor Gabe’s life, but to also observe the day with appropriate programs and activities that increase safety awareness in and around towing-vessel employment.

I want to again thank Gabe’s family for being here with us today and for raising awareness to ensure an accident like this never happens again.