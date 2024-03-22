Submit Release
Manchin Reintroduces Bipartisan National Women In Agriculture Day Resolution

March 21, 2024

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) reintroduced a bipartisan resolution to designate March 21, 2024 as National Women in Agriculture Day to recognize the critical contributions of West Virginian and American women in the agriculture industry.

“West Virginia’s farmers, ranchers and livestock producers play a vital role in our state’s economy and provide nutritious food for our communities, and women have always been an essential part of this industry,” said Senator Manchin. “With grit and determination, women have forged their own path in agriculture, and I’m proud to reintroduce this bipartisan resolution to recognize and celebrate the women in West Virginia and across the country who are critical to leading and supporting agricultural businesses, operations and education.”

Senator Manchin was joined by Senators Joni Ernst (R-IA) and 62 additional bipartisan Senators.

