FEMA Awards $10 Million to Rebuild Lahaina’s Public Library

More than $332 million approved for infrastructure, emergency response projects.

HONOLULU – For 67 years, the Lahaina Public Library stood on the site of a former royal taro patch belonging to King Kamehameha III. The wildfires on Maui destroyed the 4,540-square-foot building on Wharf Street.

Today, a new library -- part of the Hawaiʻi State Public Library System -- is on the horizon.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program has awarded $9.9 million toward the estimated $12.6 million cost of the library project. The remaining costs will be covered by insurance proceeds and contributions from the state.

This funding from Public Assistance, FEMA’s largest grant program, makes the library reconstruction possible – along with 131 other projects totaling more than $332 million as of March 19.

The FEMA program provides assistance to help communities responding to and recovering from major presidential disasters or emergencies. Public Assistance funding is available to help pay for emergency services to save lives and protect property, for debris removal and for projects to permanently restore community infrastructure damaged or destroyed in a presidentially declared disaster.

Because Public Assistance is a cost-sharing program, FEMA reimburses Hawaiʻi applicants 90% of the eligible costs. The remaining 10% represents nonfederal funds.

In Hawaiʻi, the federal share is awarded to the state to disburse to eligible applicants, which are state and local agencies and certain private nonprofit organizations that requested funding to help recover expenses inflicted by the disaster.

The president approved the major disaster declaration two days after the Aug. 8 wildfires swept across Maui.

Altogether, the Public Assistance program has received proposals for 132 large and small projects from state and local officials and nonprofit organizations. The total cost of these recovery projects is expected to exceed $600 million.

