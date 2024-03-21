Public Brock event to look at AI’s impact on music industry

MEDIA RELEASE: March 21 2024 – R0036

The music industry is no stranger to technological disruption — and artificial intelligence (AI) is behind the latest shock wave.

An online community event hosted by Brock University will examine AI’s impact on both musicians and listeners.

Business Matters: Songs in the Key of ChatGPT will take place Wednesday, March 27 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The discussion will feature panellists who will delve into the current influence of AI on musicians and the industry, ethical issues associated with AI and what AI means in terms of song writing, deep fakes and more.

Hosted by Brock’s Goodman School of Business, this is the ninth in a series of annual community discussions moderated by Associate Professor of Marketing Todd Green.

“With new AI tools seemingly emerging every day, the panel discussion is an opportunity to hear what it means for members of the music industry and to decide whether these tools will have a place in their own careers,” said Green.

Panellists include:

Eric Alper, Owner, Eric Alper Public Relations

Chelsea Masse, Market Research and Data Specialist, Canadian Independent Music Association (CIMA)

Noah Mintz, Senior Mastering Engineer, Lacquer Channel Mastering

Kirsten Robertson, Associate Professor of Organizational Behaviour and Human Resources, School of Business, University of the Fraser Valley

Viewers will have the opportunity to ask questions following the panel discussion. To receive a link to the livestream, register online for the free event.

“Whether you are a musician, work in the industry or are interested in how technology can impact the music you love, we hope you will join us for this important conversation,” Green said.

The Business Matters series started in 2015 with Music Matters, also featuring Alper and Mintz, and has since talked about hot topics in business covering themes including innovation, inclusive decision-making, climate change and the ever-changing landscape of social media. Business Matters is supported by the Willmot Foundation and is part of the D.G. Willmot leaders’ series.

What: Business Matters: Songs in the Key of ChatGPT

Who: Panellists Eric Alper, Chelsea Masse, Noah Mintz and Kirsten Robertson

When: Wednesday, March 27 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Where: Online via video streaming. Register through the Business Matters web page to receive the link.

For more information or for assistance arranging interviews:

* Maryanne St. Denis, Manager, Content and Communications, Brock University mstdenis@brocku.ca or 905-246-0256

– 30 –