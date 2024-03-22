Speed limit on Kalanianaole highway between Kaiona Beach Park and Aloiloi street reduced to 25 mph

Main, News Posted on Mar 21, 2024 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) announces the reduction of the speed limit on Kalanianaʻole Highway (Route 72) between Kaiona Beach Park and the intersection of ‘Ālo‘ilo‘i Street in Waimānalo.

The new speed limit signs have been installed and the new posted speed limit of 25 mph in both directions is effective immediately. Previously, the speed limit in the area was 35 mph.

The speed limit is being lowered to improve safety. A consistent and manageable speed supports the beach parks, commercial center, and residential area. Reducing the speed limit decreases crash severity.

HDOT has been actively managing speed in areas where there are high volumes of vehicles, pedestrians, and bicyclists. This improves safety by increasing reaction time for drivers and other users and improves survivability if a crash does occur. By normalizing safe speed limits, right-sizing corridors, and upgrading infrastructure with features that guide the user to appropriate speeds such as speed tables, raised crosswalks and rapid-flashing beacons, we can reduce serious traffic injuries and fatalities while ensuring an efficient system.

###