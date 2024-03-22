Westminster Barracks, Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order, Town of Baltimore
CASE#: 24B1001988
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl. Bryson Lunderville
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 03-04-24 and 03-16-24
INCIDENT LOCATION: Baltimore Rd, Baltimore, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of a Relief from Abuse Order
ACCUSED: Mark A. Murchie
AGE: 56
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03-21-24 at approximately 1419 hours, the Vermont State Police from the Westminster Barracks were called to investigate of report of a violation of an Abuse Prevention Order. After investigation probably cause was found to charge Mark Murchie with the aforementioned offense.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 03-22-24, at 1230 hours
COURT: Windsor County Superior Court/Criminal Division.
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED