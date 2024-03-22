Westminster Barracks, Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order, Town of Baltimore

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 24B1001988

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl. Bryson Lunderville

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 03-04-24 and 03-16-24

INCIDENT LOCATION: Baltimore Rd, Baltimore, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of a Relief from Abuse Order

ACCUSED: Mark A. Murchie

AGE: 56

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03-21-24 at approximately 1419 hours, the Vermont State Police from the Westminster Barracks were called to investigate of report of a violation of an Abuse Prevention Order. After investigation probably cause was found to charge Mark Murchie with the aforementioned offense.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 03-22-24, at 1230 hours

COURT: Windsor County Superior Court/Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED