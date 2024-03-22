FW: St. Johnsbury Barracks / Missing Person *UPDATE*

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A4002022

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

DATE/TIME: March 20, 2024, at approximately 0829 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Joes Brook Rd and US Route 5, Barnet

MISSING PERSON: Michael Rivela

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Andover, Massachusetts

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On March 20, 2024, at approximately 0829 hours, Troopers were notified of a suspicious vehicle in the area of Joes Brook Rd and US Route 5 in Barnet. The vehicle, a blue Toyota Rav4 with Massachusetts plates, was located abandoned on the shoulder of the road.

Troopers determined the vehicle possibly was last operated by a missing man from Andover, Massachusetts. The Andover Police Department received a missing person report on March 20, 2024, from a family member who stated 44-year-old Michael Rivela had not been seen in over 24 hours. It is believed the Toyota had been in the area for about 24 hours prior to Troopers being made aware of it. Rivela's disappearance is not believed to be suspicious, but there are concerns for his welfare.

The Toyota has since been returned to its registered owner.

A picture of Rivela is included with this news release. Anyone with information about Rivela's whereabouts is asked to call the Vermont State Police at 802-222-4680 or the Andover Police Department at 978-475-0411. The Andover PD case number 24-005245. Questions about the underlying missing persons case should be directed to Andover police.