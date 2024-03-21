Submit Release
Governor Abbott Directs State Emergency Response Resources Ahead Of Severe Weather Across Texas

TEXAS, March 21 - March 21, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to activate state emergency response resources ahead of a severe storm system moving across the state this evening.

"Texas stands ready to deploy emergency resources to help local officials across the state respond to severe weather that is expected to impact several regions of the state," said Governor Abbott. "With the potential for dangerous conditions, including flash flooding and tornadoes, Texans in at-risk communities are urged to remain weather-aware and monitor all roadways to keep themselves and their loved ones safe."

According to the National Weather Service, a marginal to slight risk of severe thunderstorms is expected today from Northwest Texas to the Southeast Texas coast. This severe storm system brings the threat of large hail, damaging winds, heavy rainfall leading to flash flooding, and possible tornadoes.

 

At the direction of the Governor, TDEM has activated the following state emergency response resources to support severe weather response operations:

  • Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force 1): Swiftwater Boat Squads

 

Additionally, TDEM has placed the following resources on standby to support severe weather operations as warranted:

  • Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force 1 and Texas Task Force 2): Urban Search & Rescue Teams
  • Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Game Wardens and boat squads
  • Texas Department of Transportation: Personnel and equipment to assist with traffic control and road closures
  • Texas A&M Forest Service: Incident Management Teams and saw crews
  • Texas Department of State Health Services (Emergency Medical Task Force): Severe weather packages
  • Texas Department of Public Safety: The Tactical Marine Unit and helicopters with hoist capabilities
  • Texas Commission on Environmental Quality: Air/water/wastewater monitoring

 

Texans are encouraged to prepare for severe weather by taking safety precautions including monitoring local weather reports, gathering supplies for an emergency go-kit, and heeding warnings of local officials. Texans can check road conditions at DriveTexas.org and access flood tracking information at TexasFlood.org.

Visit TexasReady.gov for severe storm safety tips.

