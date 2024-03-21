Crazy Lamp Lady Hosts A Two-Day Online Shopping Event on NikNax

Crazy Lamp Lady Jocelyn Elizabeth is excited to announce a two-day floral-themed online shopping event on NikNax to be held on March 23-24

CARLISLE, Pa., March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crazy Lamp Lady is excited to announce that she will be hosting a two-day floral-themed online shopping event, her first Niknax-sponsored live event.

The Petal Into Spring Floral Train will be held on March 23-24. The two-day event will kick off on Saturday, March 23, at noon EST with the Crazy Lamp Lady. She will be selling incredible vintage and antiques that reflect all that is floral.

The event will run on both days from noon until 10 p.m.

NikNax is an online marketplace that connects buyers with passionate sellers who offer a variety of antiques and collectibles. It was started in October 2023 by Jocelyn Elizabeth, known as the Crazy Lamp Lady.

People who are looking to purchase something special for themselves, a friend, or a family member can browse and discover something that speaks to them — all while supporting a small business.

There are already more than 16,000 members of the NikNax community, and there are more than 40,000 listings from more than 2,500 sellers that can be found on its site. They host multi-day live sales and have many Buy It Now listings in addition to traditional auction-style sales.

Buyers are also able to send offers to sellers and negotiate a reasonable deal for both sides.

In addition to running NikNax, Crazy Lamp Lady posts daily video content where she shares her many shopping adventures with her dedicated Facebook and YouTube audiences. She has posted more than 2,300 videos on her YouTube page, where she has more than 288,000 subscribers.

As she describes on her channel, her “super-power” is the ability to see value in things that other people might overlook.” She often scavenges through antique stores, local thrift shops, or flea markets — all looking for forgotten treasures.

Through NikNax, the Crazy Lamp Lady is hoping to connect other buyers like herself with sellers of antique goods and hidden treasures. In the upcoming Petal Into Spring Floral Train event, people can get into the spring spirit and find incredible vintage finds and antiques that reflect that spirit.

Those who are interested in browsing through all the amazing things for sale should mark their calendars for March 23-24 from noon to 10 p.m. for the first live sale event on NikNax.

For more information and to view the sale, please visit district.net/niknax .

About Jocelyn Elizabeth

Jocelyn Elizabeth, known as the Crazy Lamp Lady , owns an online business that sells vintage treasures to customers worldwide. She posts daily video content where she shares her many shopping adventures with her dedicated Facebook and YouTube audiences. When she’s not treasure hunting, she enjoys metal detecting and spending time with her children.

