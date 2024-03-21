Public Notice - Department of Defense to assist with Whiskey Mountain Conservation Camp shop construction

Lander - The Wyoming Game & Fish Department intends to solicit assistance from the Department of

Defense’s Innovative Readiness Training Program (IRT). The assistance will include shop

construction and cabin remodeling. The proposed assistance will take place at the Whiskey

Mountain Conservation Camp during summer 2024. Construction contractors, labor unions, or

private individuals who have questions or who wish to voice opposition to military assistance for

this project may contact Brian Parker from the Wyoming Game & Fish Department at

307-335-2612 or via e-mail at brian.parker@wyo.gov no later than thirty (30) days after the first

publication of this notice. Persons not filing comments within the time frame noted will be

considered to have waived their objections to military assistance for this project.

- WGFD -