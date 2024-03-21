NEWS RELEASE

March 21, 2024

Gov. Spencer Cox signs 52 bills in the 2024 General Legislative Session

SALT LAKE CITY (March 21, 2024) – Gov. Spencer J. Cox signed an additional 52 bills today. He signed 555 pieces of legislation from the 2024 General Legislative Session.

Information on the bills signed today can be found below:

In addition to bills signed, Gov. Cox issued seven vetoes, issued two line-item vetoes and allowed two bills to go into effect without signature. Please find three (3) letters explaining his actions to Senate President J. Stuart Adams and House Speaker Mike Schultz attached.

