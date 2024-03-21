NEWS RELEASE
March 21, 2024
Contact:
Emma Williams
Office of the Governor
(385) 303-4383, ewilliams@utah.gov
Gov. Spencer Cox signs 52 bills in the 2024 General Legislative Session
SALT LAKE CITY (March 21, 2024) – Gov. Spencer J. Cox signed an additional 52 bills today. He signed 555 pieces of legislation from the 2024 General Legislative Session.
Information on the bills signed today can be found below:
- HB 2 New Fiscal Year Supplemental Appropriations Act (line item veto)
- HB 3 Appropriations Adjustments (line item veto)
- HB 71 Behavioral Health Crisis Response Modifications
- HB 107 Recycling Facility Transparency Amendments
- HB 211 Penalty for False Statement During Drug Arrest
- HB 348 Precious Metals Amendments
- HB 374 State Energy Policy Amendments
- HB 388 Person-centered Services Amendments
- HB 404 Public Entity Restrictions
- HB 410 Utah San Rafael State Energy Lab
- HB 415 School Fees Amendments
- HB 430 Local Government Transportation Services Amendments
- HB 449 Pedestrian Safety and Facilities Act Modifications
- HB 460 Government Employee Conscience Protection Amendments
- HB 488 Transportation Funding Modifications
- HB 507 Construction Amendments
- HB 515 Election Administration Modifications
- HB 516 State Land Purchase Amendments
- HB 518 State Construction Code Modifications
- HB 532 State Boards and Commissions Modifications
- HB 534 Boards and Commissions Modifications
- HB 538 Protection of State Official or Employee Personal Information
- HB 539 State Legal Dispute Amendments
- HB 572 State Treasurer Investment Amendments
- SB 150 Exercise of Religion Amendments
- SB 161 Energy Security Amendments
- SB 162 Rural Development Act Amendments
- SB 169 Military Installation Development Authority Modifications
- SB 175 Rural Transportation Infrastructure Fund
- SB 177 Absenteeism Prevention Amendments
- SB 179 Transportation Amendments
- SB 201 Municipal Incorporation Modifications
- SB 204 Condominium and Community Association Amendments
- SB 205 Child Sexual Abuse Prevention Amendments
- SB 208 Housing and Transit Reinvestment Zone Amendments
- SB 211 Generational Water Infrastructure Amendments
- SB 217 School District Bonding Amendments
- SB 219 School Activity Eligibility Commission Modifications
- SB 220 School Readiness Amendments
- SB 221 School District Amendments
- SB 223 Youth Fee Waiver Amendments
- SB 225 School District Boundary Amendments
- SB 227 Boards and Commissions Revisions
- SB 230 State Purchasing Amendments
- SB 235 Railroad Amendments
- SB 246 Juvenile Justice Modifications
- SB 254 Boards and Commissions Amendments
- SB 258 Municipal Incorporation Amendments
- SB 264 Inland Port Authority Amendments
- SB 267 Respite Care Amendments
- SB 268 First Home Investment Zone Act
- SB 273 Amendments Relating to District Attorney in County of the First Class
In addition to bills signed, Gov. Cox issued seven vetoes, issued two line-item vetoes and allowed two bills to go into effect without signature. Please find three (3) letters explaining his actions to Senate President J. Stuart Adams and House Speaker Mike Schultz attached.
