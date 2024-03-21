WYDOT to resume work on Sheridan’s Main Street the week of April 1

Sheridan, Wyo – The Wyoming Department of Transportation and its contractor, Oftedal Construction will begin work on the second phase of the Downtown Sheridan Main Street project on Monday, April 1 – weather permitting.

Phase II will include the blocks between Loucks Street and Coffeen Avenue/Burkitt Street. Phase II is a continuation of last year’s project and will include replacing water lines, upgrading sidewalks and intersections to meet ADA requirements, upgrading traffic signal boxes, and pouring a new concrete roadway.

This year’s closures will run from Loucks Street to the north side of the Coffeen Avenue/Burkitt Street intersection.

Beginning April 1, Main Street from Brundage Street to the north side of the Coffeen Avenue/Burkitt intersection will be closed to traffic.

In order to tie into the new utilities at Loucks, Oftedal will close Main Street between Brundage Street and Loucks Street to traffic for a short time to complete that work. The Brundage block will be closed to traffic, but open to pedestrians. When the intersection of Loucks Street is complete, the Coffeen Avenue/Burkitt Street intersection will close.

Work is scheduled to run through mid to late August. As are many businesses, Oftedal is experiencing challenges in hiring laborers thus requiring them to complete this season's work with one utility crew, which results in a longer schedule with a goal of an anticipated completion date of late August.

In addition to the work being done on the south end of Main Street, Oftedal Constructions subcontractor, S&S Builders will be repairing the Little Goose Creek bridge between 1st Street and Dow Street. S&S Builders has not determined a start date as of yet.

WYDOT and the City of Sheridan will be hosting public meetings on Tuesdays at 2:00 PM at the Century 21/ERA Realty conference room, located at 101 South Main Street.

For questions, comments or concerns, please contact WYDOT Public Relations Specialist Laura Dalles at 307-674-2356.

In addition to the weekly public meetings information and updates will be available via the following social media outlets and websites, The Sheridan Press and Sheridan Media radio stations.



Follow Sheridan Main Street Project on Facebook and Instagram.