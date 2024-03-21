Dakota Lithium to Unveil Game-Changing Battery and Marine Fast Chargers at Bassmaster Classic 2024
Leading the Charge in the Marine Battery Industry
These advancements empower anglers and boating enthusiasts with faster, more efficient charging options and the reliable, long-lasting power Dakota Lithium is renowned for.”TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dakota Lithium, the official lithium battery of Bassmaster and a leader in the marine battery industry, is excited to announce its involvement at the Bassmaster Classic, the premier bass fishing tournament, taking place in Tulsa, Oklahoma, from March 22 to 24, 2024.
In conjunction with showcasing its state-of-the-art lithium battery technology, Dakota Lithium has introduced a cutting-edge line of marine onboard fast chargers. These chargers boast IP67 waterproof ratings, catering to all fishing and boating requirements, and come in various models to suit diverse charging needs: 12V 20A, 12V 50A, 24V 20A, and 36V 20A.
Additionally, Dakota Lithium will launch the highly anticipated Version 2.0 of its legendary 12V 100Ah battery. Engineered to fit within a Group 24 form factor, this latest iteration offers enhanced energy density and a lighter-weight design without compromising on power and durability.
"Our latest innovations – the 12V 100Ah battery 2.0 and our series of marine on-board fast chargers – reflect Dakota Lithium's commitment to revolutionizing the marine industry," said Brandon Chestnut, Marketing Director of Dakota Lithium. "These advancements empower anglers and boating enthusiasts with faster, more efficient charging options and the reliable, long-lasting power Dakota Lithium is renowned for."
Designed for minimal downtime, the new marine onboard fast chargers ensure Dakota Lithium users can swiftly return to the water, enhancing their fishing experience with efficient and convenient charging solutions. Engineered to withstand the elements, these chargers promise reliable performance in any condition.
Experience the unveiling of Dakota Lithium's latest innovations at the Bassmaster Classic 2024. The Dakota Lithium team will be onsite to showcase the capabilities of the new 12V 100Ah battery 2.0 and marine on-board fast chargers, demonstrating how these products can elevate anglers' time on the water.
High-resolution images, interviews, or further information are available upon request. Please contact Brandon Johnson at Bjohnson@dakotalithium.com/ 800-805-9053 for any inquiries. Dakota Lithium representatives will welcome meetings during the Bassmaster Classic event.
About Dakota Lithium:
With twice the power, half the weight, and five times the lifespan of traditional batteries, Dakota Lithium batteries provide lasting value, reduce environmental impact, and come backed by an industry-leading 11-year warranty.
