MDC holds landowner pond management workshop April 11 at Powder Valley Nature Center

KIRKWOOD, Mo.— If you’re a landowner and have questions about building a new pond, or enhancing an existing pond on your property, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) can help. A pond can enhance your property’s fishing and wildlife watching opportunities.

MDC is holding a free pond management workshop for landowners Thursday, April 11 from 1-4 p.m. at Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center in Kirkwood. The workshop is open to all ages. This pond management workshop is designed to help landowners make the most of their private lakes or ponds.

“We will cover managing small ponds and lakes and their fisheries,” said MDC Fisheries Management Biologist John Schulte.

The workshop will offer a chance to learn best practices for building and maintaining a healthy pond on your property. Participants will learn directly from MDC experts in private lands and fisheries management. The workshop covers a wide variety of topics, including site selection, pond construction, fish stocking, creating fish habitat, and controlling aquatic vegetation. There will also be a question-and-answer opportunity after the workshop.

“We will focus on the needs of private landowners as well as homeowner associations,” Schulte said. “Topics in the presentation will include new pond site suitability, fish stocking recommendations, and vegetation management, and more.”

The Landowner Pond Management workshop is free, but advanced online registration is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4XA.

Powder Valley Nature Center is located at 11715 Cragwold Road, near the intersection of I-270 and I-44.

To learn more about pond management on your property, go to http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Ys.