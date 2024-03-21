Submit Release
News Search

There were 659 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,504 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Josh Stein Statement on President Biden’s Public Service Loan Forgiveness

For Immediate Release:
Thursday, March 21, 2024

Contact:
Nazneen Ahmed (919) 716-0060

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today applauded President Biden for forgiving nearly $6 billion in student debt for 78,000 public servants who had applied for loan forgiveness through the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program. More on the administration’s announcement is here.

Attorney General Stein released the following statement:

“We made a deal with young people who became teachers, nurses, social workers, first responders, and other public servants. We promised them loan forgiveness in exchange for at least a decade of serving the public and making their loan payments. I applaud President Biden for following through on that promise today.”

###

You just read:

Attorney General Josh Stein Statement on President Biden’s Public Service Loan Forgiveness

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more