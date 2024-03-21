Attorney General Josh Stein Statement on President Biden’s Public Service Loan Forgiveness

For Immediate Release:

Thursday, March 21, 2024

Contact:

Nazneen Ahmed (919) 716-0060

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today applauded President Biden for forgiving nearly $6 billion in student debt for 78,000 public servants who had applied for loan forgiveness through the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program. More on the administration’s announcement is here.

Attorney General Stein released the following statement:

“We made a deal with young people who became teachers, nurses, social workers, first responders, and other public servants. We promised them loan forgiveness in exchange for at least a decade of serving the public and making their loan payments. I applaud President Biden for following through on that promise today.”

