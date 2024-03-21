Submit Release
DCS announces new program offering expanded services to kinship families

Phoenix, AZ (March 21, 2024)

Entering foster care is traumatic for children who have experienced abuse or neglect.

To mitigate their trauma, the Arizona Department of Child Safety prioritizes placing children with a close relative or family friend.

But absorbing the demands and unexpected costs of caring for a relative’s child can be daunting.

That is why DCS has implemented a new Kinship Support Services (KSS) program designed to remove the barriers that many kinship caregivers face.

"We are committed to supporting kinship families and ensuring that they have the tools and resources they need to provide a safe and nurturing environment for children," said David Lujan, DCS’s Cabinet Executive Officer. "The launch of the KSS contract is a significant step forward in our efforts to strengthen kinship care in Arizona."

Under the new program, kinship caregivers will now have the opportunity to receive similar benefits and supports as licensed foster parents. The services include:

  • An expedited path to foster care licensing
  • Home assessments
  • Creation of a family support plan
  • Initial and ongoing trainings
  • Assistance with enrolling a child in school and other educational needs

The program will also introduce kinship navigation services. These services will play a crucial role in assisting kinship families in navigating the complex child welfare system; accessing community resources; and locating medical/behavioral healthcare programs. KSS agencies will serve as a valuable resource, offering guidance, advocacy, and support to kinship caregivers throughout their time with DCS.

"We are incredibly excited to begin offering kinship families these expanded services so every child in Arizona has a loving home to grow and thrive," Lujan said.

For more information about becoming a foster parent or about DCS, please visit dcs.az.gov.

