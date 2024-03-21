Submit Release
Abacus Life Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

- Fourth Quarter 2023 Total Revenue Grew 25% Year-over-Year to $23.6 Million -

- Increased Originations Capital Deployment by 92% Year-over-Year to $68.3 Million -

- Increased Originations Capital Deployment for Full Year 2023 by 46% to $218.9 Million -

ORLANDO, Fla., March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abacus Life, Inc. (“Abacus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ABL), a leading buyer of life insurance policies and vertically integrated alternative asset manager specializing in specialty insurance products, today reported results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

“We delivered another solid performance in the fourth quarter and throughout 2023, as we continued to leverage our expert team, wealth of data and innovative technology to execute on our multiple strategic growth initiatives,” said Jay Jackson, Chief Executive Officer of Abacus. “In addition to our strong results, we authorized a $15 million stock repurchase program, which we have continued utilizing in the new year to strong effect, and successfully completed our public bond offering, retiring existing debt and reducing the interest rate we pay by approximately 275 basis points. We’ve hit the ground running thus far in 2024 as well, officially launching our technology subdivision ABL Tech and raising an additional $25 million via our 9.875% Notes. We are well positioned to sustain our growth, to create innovative solutions for the pension fund and financial services industries through our wealth of technology and data, and ultimately to deliver long-term value to our stockholders.”

Full Year 2023 Results (on a Proforma Basis)

  • Full year 2023 total revenues were $79.6 million, an increase of 14% from the prior year, primarily driven by higher active management revenue, increased capital deployed and more policies sold directly to third parties.
    • Total revenue from the portfolio servicing segment for the full year 2023 was $1.0 million, compared to $1.5 million in the prior year.
  • Originations capital deployment for the full year 2023 was $218.9 million, an increase of 46% from the prior year; number of policy originations grew 30% to 633.
  • GAAP net income attributable to shareholders for the full year 2023 was $8.5 million, compared to $31.3 million in the prior year.
  • Adjusted net income for the full year 2023 was $29.4 million, compared to $32.4 million in the prior year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2023 increased 13% to $39.3 million, compared to $34.8 million in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA margin (a non-GAAP measure) for the full year 2023 was 49.4%, compared to 50.0% in the prior year.
  • Return on invested capital (ROIC) (a non-GAAP measure defined below) for the full year 2023 was 21%.
  • Return on equity (ROE) (a non-GAAP measure defined below) for the full year 2023 was 18%.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights (on a Proforma Basis)

  • Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023 grew 25% to $23.6 million, compared to $18.8 million in the prior-year period. The increase in the fourth quarter was primarily driven by higher active management revenue, increased capital deployed and more policies sold directly to third parties.
    • Total revenue from portfolio servicing segment for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $0.2 million, compared to $0.1 million in the prior-year period.
  • Originations capital deployment for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased 92% to $68.3 million, compared to $35.5 million in the prior-year period; number of policy originations for the fourth quarter of 2023 grew 79% to 208, compared to 116 in the prior-year period.
  • GAAP net loss attributable to shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $6.2 million, compared to GAAP net income attributable to shareholders of $10.1 million in the prior-year period, primarily driven by a non-cash expense related to employee stock compensation of $6.2 million, loss on fair value of warrant liability of $3.3 million, a one-time charge of $3.1 million related to debt extinguishment, and public company expenses incurred in the fourth quarter of 2023 that were not recorded in the prior-year period.
  • Adjusted net income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $5.9 million, compared to $11.0 million in the prior-year period.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $11.0 million, compared to $11.1 million in the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin (a non-GAAP measure) for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 46.7%, compared to 52.4% in the prior-year period.
  • Annualized return on invested capital (ROIC) (a non-GAAP measure defined below) for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 17%.
  • Annualized Return on equity (ROE) (a non-GAAP measure defined below) for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 18%.
  • Total operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $20.0 million, compared to $4.4 million in the prior-year period. Operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2023 included $6.2 million in non-cash employee stock compensation, which was not recorded in the prior-year period.

Liquidity and Capital

As of December 31, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $25.6 million, balance sheet policy assets of $124.0 million and outstanding long-term debt of $89.1 million.

From the commencement of the Company’s $15 million stock repurchase program previously announced on December 12, 2023 (the “Repurchase Program”) through March 19, 2024, Abacus has repurchased 725,166 shares of its common stock at an average price of $11.20 on the open market at a total cost of approximately $8.1 million. As of March 19, 2024, the Company has $6.9 million of availability under the Repurchase Program, which expires on June 10, 2025, unless sooner suspended or discontinued.

Webcast and Conference Call

A webcast and conference call to discuss the Company’s results will be held today beginning at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time). A live webcast of the conference call will be available on Abacus’ investor relations website at ir.abacuslife.com. The dial-in number for the conference call is (877) 407-9716 (toll-free) or (201) 493-6779 (international). Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A webcast replay of the call will be available at ir.abacuslife.com for one year following the call.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Adjusted Net Income, a non-GAAP measure, is defined as net income (loss) attributable to Abacus adjusted for non-controlling interest income, amortization, change in fair value of warrants and non-cash stock-based compensation and the related tax effect of those adjustments. Management believes that Adjusted Net Income is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it eliminates the impact of expenses that do not relate to business performance. A reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income to Net income attributable to Abacus, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, appears below.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, is defined as net income (loss) attributable to Abacus adjusted for depreciation expense, amortization, interest expense, income tax and other non-cash and certain non-recurring items that in our judgement significantly impact the period-over-period assessment of performance and operating results that do not directly relate to business performance within Abacus’ control. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net income attributable to Abacus Life, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, appears below.

Adjusted EBITDA margin, a non-GAAP measure, is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Total revenues. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA margin to Net income margin, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, appears below.

Annualized return on invested capital (ROIC), a non-GAAP measure, is defined as Adjusted net income for the quarter divided by the result of Total Assets less Intangible assets, net, Goodwill and Current Liabilities multiplied by four. ROIC is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. We believe ROIC should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, operating income or loss, net income or loss, cash flows provided by or used in operating, investing and financing activities or other income statement or cash flow statement line items reported in accordance with GAAP.

Annualized return on equity (ROE), a non-GAAP measure, is defined as [Adjusted net income divided by total shareholder equity multiplied by four. ROE is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. We believe ROE should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, operating income or loss, net income or loss, cash flows provided by or used in operating, investing and financing activities or other income statement or cash flow statement line items reported in accordance with GAAP. The below table presents our calculation of ROE.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release (and oral statements made regarding the subjects of this press release) other than historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements, many of which are outside the control of Abacus. Forward-looking information includes but is not limited to statements regarding: Abacus’s financial and operational outlook; Abacus’s operational and financial strategies, including planned growth initiatives and the benefits thereof, Abacus’s ability to successfully effect those strategies, and the expected results therefrom. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” ‎‎”intend,” “anticipate,” “goals,” “prospects,” “will,” “would,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions (including the negative versions of such words or expressions).

While Abacus believes that the assumptions concerning future events are reasonable, it cautions that there are inherent difficulties in predicting certain important factors that could impact the future performance or results of its business. The factors that could cause results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the ‎fact that Abacus’s loss reserves are bases on estimates and may be inadequate to cover ‎its actual losses; the failure to properly price Abacus’s insurance policies; the ‎geographic concentration of Abacus’s business; the cyclical nature of Abacus’s industry; the ‎impact of regulation on Abacus’s business; the effects of competition on Abacus’s business; the failure of ‎Abacus’s relationships with independent agencies; the failure to meet Abacus’s investment ‎objectives; the inability to raise capital on favorable terms or at all; the ‎effects of acts of terrorism; and the effectiveness of Abacus’s control environment, including the identification of control deficiencies.

These forward-looking statements are also affected by the risk factors, forward-looking statements and challenges and uncertainties set forth in documents filed by Abacus with ‎the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the Annual ‎Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and subsequent ‎periodic reports. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Abacus cautions you not to place undue reliance on the ‎forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Abacus assumes no obligation and, except as required by law, does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Abacus does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

About Abacus

Abacus is a leading vertically integrated alternative asset manager and market maker, specializing in longevity and actuarial technology. The company is democratizing the life insurance space through three groundbreaking new channels: ABL Tech, ABL Wealth, and ABL Longevity Funds. Since 2004, Abacus has purchased life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and has actively managed those policies over time (via trading, holding, and/or servicing). With over $5BN in face value of policies purchased, we have helped thousands of clients maximize the value of life insurance. Abacus Life is the only public life settlement company, trading on the Nasdaq Exchange under the ticker symbol ABL.

Over the past 20 years, the company has built an institutionalized origination and portfolio management process that is supported by a 100+ person team, long-term relationships with 78 institutional partners and 30,000 financial advisors, and the ability to operate in 49 states. The Company complies with HIPAA and privacy laws to maintain and protect confidentiality of financial, health, and medical information. Abacus is also proud to be a BBB Accredited Business with an A+ rating.

www.Abacuslife.com

ABACUS LIFE, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
 
  December 31,   December 31,
  2023     2022
ASSETS        
CURRENT ASSETS:        
Cash and cash equivalents $ 25,588,668     $ 30,052,823  
Equity securities, at fair value   2,252,891       0  
Accounts receivable   2,149,111       10,448  
Accounts receivable, related party   79,509       198,364  
Due from affiliates   1,007,528       2,904,646  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   699,127       116,646  
Total current assets   31,776,834       33,282,927  
Property and equipment, net   400,720       18,617  
Intangible assets, net   29,623,130        
Goodwill   140,287,000        
Operating right-of-use assets   1,893,659       77011  
Life settlement policies, at cost   1,697,178       8,716,111  
Life settlement policies, at fair value   122,296,559       13809352  
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value   1,105,935       1,000,000  
Other investments, at cost   1,650,000       1,300,000  
Other assets   998,945        
Equity securities, at fair value   96,107       890,829  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 331,826,067     $ 59,094,847  
         
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)        
CURRENT LIABILITIES:        
Current portion of long-term debt $ 13,029,632        
Accrued expenses   4,354,225     $  
Accounts payable   -       40,014  
Operating lease liability, current   118,058       48,127  
Due to affiliates   5,236       263,785  
Due to owners   1,159,712        
Contract liabilities - deposits on pending settlements   507,000        
Accrued transaction costs         908,256  
Other current liabilities   3,400,734       42,227  
Income taxes payable   751,734        
Total current liabilities   23,326,331       1,302,409  
         
Long-term debt- Related party   37,653,869        
Long-term debt   89,137,013       28,249,653  
Operating lease liability, noncurrent   1,796,727       29,268  
Deferred tax liability   9,199,091       1,363,820  
Warrant liability   6,642,960        
TOTAL LIABILITIES   167,755,991       30,945,150  
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES        
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)        
Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value; 200,000,000 authorized shares; 63,388,823 and 50,369,350 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively   6,339       5,037  
Treasury Stock   (1,283,062 )   —   
Additional paid-in capital   199,826,278       704,963  
Retained earnings   (34,726,135 )     25,487,323  
Accumulated other comprehensive income   108,373       1,052,836  
Non-controlling interest   138,283       899,538  
Total shareholders' equity (deficit)   164,070,076       28,149,697  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) $ 331,826,067     $ 59,094,847  
         


ABACUS LIFE, INC. Proforma Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations
   
              Full Year  
          YTD Sept 2023 Q4 2023   2023     2022    
REVENUES:                
Portfolio servicing revenue                
  Related party service revenue       $ 711,975   $ 66,703   $ 778,678   $ 818,299    
  Portfolio servicing         102,651     120,845     223,496     652,673    
  Total Portfolio servicing revenue         814,626     187,548     1,002,174     1,470,972    
Active management revenue                
  Investment Income from life insurance policies held using investment method         18,473,597     (492,610 )   17,980,987     37,828,829    
  Change in fair value of life insurance policies (policies held using fair value method)         28,242,105     21,766,926     50,009,031     5,263,751    
  Total Active management revenue         46,715,702     21,274,316     67,990,018     43,092,580    
                   
Originations revenue                
  Related Party origination revenue         3,391,814     240,455     3,632,269     18,146,493    
  Originations         5,018,438     1,943,228     6,961,666     7,056,970    
  Total Origination revenue         8,410,252     2,183,683     10,593,935     25,203,463    
  Total Revenues       55,940,580     23,645,547     79,586,127     69,767,015    
                   
COST OF REVENUES (excluding depreciation and amortization stated below)                
  Related party cost of revenue         6,566,335     91,475     6,657,810     11,631,129    
  Cost of revenue         7,604,875     1,520,994     9,125,869     11,325,000    
  Total Cost of revenue         14,171,210     1,612,469     15,783,679     22,956,129    
                   
Gross Profit         41,769,370     22,033,078     63,802,448     46,810,886    
                   
OPERATING EXPENSES:                
  Sales and marketing         3,116,999     1,788,748     4,905,747     2,596,140    
  General, administrative and other         15,961,962     15,369,189     31,331,151     9,971,247    
  (Gain) loss on change in fair value of debt         309,865     2,046,193     2,356,058     90,719    
  Unrealized loss (gain) on investments         (491,356 )   (877,755 )   (1,369,111 )   1,045,623    
  Depreciation and amortization expense         1,702,591     1,712,934     3,415,525     18,588    
  Total Operating expenses         20,600,061     20,039,309     40,639,370     13,722,317    
                   
  Operating Income       $ 21,169,309   $ 1,993,769   $ 23,163,078   $ 33,088,569    
                   
  OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)                
  Change in fair value of warrant liability         (943,400 )   (3,260,960 )   (4,204,360 )   -    
  Interest (expense)         (3,632,420 )   (6,246,126 )   (9,878,546 )   (51,615 )  
  Interest income         73,200     523,481     596,681     3,672    
  Other income (expense)         (1,565 )   (144,879 )   (146,444 )   (346,740 )  
  Total other income (expense)         (4,504,185 )   (9,128,484 )   (13,632,669 )   (394,683 )  
                   
  Net income before provision for income taxes         16,665,124     (7,134,715 )   9,530,409     32,693,886    
  Income tax expense         2,240,708     (769,885 )   1,470,823     656,904    
                   
  NET INCOME         14,424,416     (6,364,830 )   8,059,586     32,036,982    
                   
  LESS: NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST         (339,692 )   (142,447 )   (482,139 )   704,699    
                   
  NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS       $ 14,764,108   $ (6,222,383 ) $ 8,541,725   $ 31,332,283    
                   


ABACUS LIFE, INC. Proforma Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS
 
    Full Year
      2023     2022  
Net income attributable to Abacus Life, Inc.   $ 9,516,626       $ 31,682,275  
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests     (482,139 )       704,699  
Amortization expense     3,364,167          
Stock compensation expense     10,768,024          
Change in fair value of warrant liability     4,204,360          
Tax impact of items listed above     2,069,993        
Adjusted Net Income   $ 29,441,031       $ 32,386,974  
           
Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding     56,951,414         50,369,350  
Earnings Per Share   $ 0.17       $ 0.63  
Adjusted Earnings Per Share   $ 0.52       $ 0.64  
           


ABACUS LIFE, INC. Proforma Adjusted EBITDA
 
  Full Year
  2023   2022
Net Income excluding non-controlling interests   $ 9,034,487       $ 32,386,974  
Depreciation and Amortization     3,409,928         4,282  
Interest expense     9,866,821         42,798  
Interest income     (594,764 )       (1,474 )
Income tax expense     1,468,535         889,943  
Stock compensation     10,768,024          
Other (Income) / Expenses     146,443         347,013  
Change in fair value of warrant liability     4,204,360          
Change in fair value of debt     2,356,058         90,719  
Unrealized loss / (gain) on investments     (1,369,112 )       1,045,623  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 39,290,780       $ 34,805,878  
           
Proforma Revenue   $ 79,586,127       $ 69,767,015  
           
Proforma Adjusted EBITDA Margin     49.37 %       49.89 %
Proforma Net Income Margin     36.99 %       46.42 %
           


ABACUS LIFE, INC. Return on Invested Capital (ROIC)
 
    For the Period Ended
 		   
    December 31, 2023
 		   
Total Assets   $ 331,826,067    
Less:      
Intangible assets, net     (29,623,130 )  
Goodwill     (140,287,000 )  
Current Liabilities     (23,326,331 )  
Total Invested Capital   $ 138,589,606    
       
       
Adjusted Net income   $ 29,441,031    
Adjusted Annualized ROIC     21 %  
       


ABACUS LIFE, INC. Return on Equity (ROE)
    
Return on Equity      
    For the Period Ended
 		   
    December 31, 2023
 		   
Total Shareholder Equity   $ 164,070,076    
       
       
Proforma Adjusted Net income   $ 29,441,031    
Adjusted Annualized ROE     18 %  



