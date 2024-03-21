Abacus Life Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

- Fourth Quarter 2023 Total Revenue Grew 25% Year-over-Year to $23.6 Million -



- Increased Originations Capital Deployment by 92% Year-over-Year to $68.3 Million -

- Increased Originations Capital Deployment for Full Year 2023 by 46% to $218.9 Million -

ORLANDO, Fla., March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abacus Life, Inc. (“Abacus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ABL), a leading buyer of life insurance policies and vertically integrated alternative asset manager specializing in specialty insurance products, today reported results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

“We delivered another solid performance in the fourth quarter and throughout 2023, as we continued to leverage our expert team, wealth of data and innovative technology to execute on our multiple strategic growth initiatives,” said Jay Jackson, Chief Executive Officer of Abacus. “In addition to our strong results, we authorized a $15 million stock repurchase program, which we have continued utilizing in the new year to strong effect, and successfully completed our public bond offering, retiring existing debt and reducing the interest rate we pay by approximately 275 basis points. We’ve hit the ground running thus far in 2024 as well, officially launching our technology subdivision ABL Tech and raising an additional $25 million via our 9.875% Notes. We are well positioned to sustain our growth, to create innovative solutions for the pension fund and financial services industries through our wealth of technology and data, and ultimately to deliver long-term value to our stockholders.”

Full Year 2023 Results (on a Proforma Basis)

Full year 2023 total revenues were $79.6 million, an increase of 14% from the prior year, primarily driven by higher active management revenue, increased capital deployed and more policies sold directly to third parties. Total revenue from the portfolio servicing segment for the full year 2023 was $1.0 million, compared to $1.5 million in the prior year.

Originations capital deployment for the full year 2023 was $218.9 million, an increase of 46% from the prior year; number of policy originations grew 30% to 633.

GAAP net income attributable to shareholders for the full year 2023 was $8.5 million, compared to $31.3 million in the prior year.

Adjusted net income for the full year 2023 was $29.4 million, compared to $32.4 million in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2023 increased 13% to $39.3 million, compared to $34.8 million in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA margin (a non-GAAP measure) for the full year 2023 was 49.4%, compared to 50.0% in the prior year.

Return on invested capital (ROIC) (a non-GAAP measure defined below) for the full year 2023 was 21%.

Return on equity (ROE) (a non-GAAP measure defined below) for the full year 2023 was 18%.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights (on a Proforma Basis)

Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023 grew 25% to $23.6 million, compared to $18.8 million in the prior-year period. The increase in the fourth quarter was primarily driven by higher active management revenue, increased capital deployed and more policies sold directly to third parties. Total revenue from portfolio servicing segment for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $0.2 million, compared to $0.1 million in the prior-year period.

Originations capital deployment for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased 92% to $68.3 million, compared to $35.5 million in the prior-year period; number of policy originations for the fourth quarter of 2023 grew 79% to 208, compared to 116 in the prior-year period.

GAAP net loss attributable to shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $6.2 million, compared to GAAP net income attributable to shareholders of $10.1 million in the prior-year period, primarily driven by a non-cash expense related to employee stock compensation of $6.2 million, loss on fair value of warrant liability of $3.3 million, a one-time charge of $3.1 million related to debt extinguishment, and public company expenses incurred in the fourth quarter of 2023 that were not recorded in the prior-year period.

Adjusted net income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $5.9 million, compared to $11.0 million in the prior-year period.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $11.0 million, compared to $11.1 million in the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin (a non-GAAP measure) for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 46.7%, compared to 52.4% in the prior-year period.

Annualized return on invested capital (ROIC) (a non-GAAP measure defined below) for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 17%.

Annualized Return on equity (ROE) (a non-GAAP measure defined below) for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 18%.

Total operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $20.0 million, compared to $4.4 million in the prior-year period. Operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2023 included $6.2 million in non-cash employee stock compensation, which was not recorded in the prior-year period.



Liquidity and Capital

As of December 31, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $25.6 million, balance sheet policy assets of $124.0 million and outstanding long-term debt of $89.1 million.

From the commencement of the Company’s $15 million stock repurchase program previously announced on December 12, 2023 (the “Repurchase Program”) through March 19, 2024, Abacus has repurchased 725,166 shares of its common stock at an average price of $11.20 on the open market at a total cost of approximately $8.1 million. As of March 19, 2024, the Company has $6.9 million of availability under the Repurchase Program, which expires on June 10, 2025, unless sooner suspended or discontinued.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Adjusted Net Income, a non-GAAP measure, is defined as net income (loss) attributable to Abacus adjusted for non-controlling interest income, amortization, change in fair value of warrants and non-cash stock-based compensation and the related tax effect of those adjustments. Management believes that Adjusted Net Income is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it eliminates the impact of expenses that do not relate to business performance. A reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income to Net income attributable to Abacus, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, appears below.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, is defined as net income (loss) attributable to Abacus adjusted for depreciation expense, amortization, interest expense, income tax and other non-cash and certain non-recurring items that in our judgement significantly impact the period-over-period assessment of performance and operating results that do not directly relate to business performance within Abacus’ control. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net income attributable to Abacus Life, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, appears below.

Adjusted EBITDA margin, a non-GAAP measure, is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Total revenues. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA margin to Net income margin, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, appears below.

Annualized return on invested capital (ROIC), a non-GAAP measure, is defined as Adjusted net income for the quarter divided by the result of Total Assets less Intangible assets, net, Goodwill and Current Liabilities multiplied by four. ROIC is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. We believe ROIC should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, operating income or loss, net income or loss, cash flows provided by or used in operating, investing and financing activities or other income statement or cash flow statement line items reported in accordance with GAAP.

Annualized return on equity (ROE), a non-GAAP measure, is defined as [Adjusted net income divided by total shareholder equity multiplied by four. ROE is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. We believe ROE should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, operating income or loss, net income or loss, cash flows provided by or used in operating, investing and financing activities or other income statement or cash flow statement line items reported in accordance with GAAP. The below table presents our calculation of ROE.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release (and oral statements made regarding the subjects of this press release) other than historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements, many of which are outside the control of Abacus. Forward-looking information includes but is not limited to statements regarding: Abacus’s financial and operational outlook; Abacus’s operational and financial strategies, including planned growth initiatives and the benefits thereof, Abacus’s ability to successfully effect those strategies, and the expected results therefrom. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” ‎‎”intend,” “anticipate,” “goals,” “prospects,” “will,” “would,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions (including the negative versions of such words or expressions).

While Abacus believes that the assumptions concerning future events are reasonable, it cautions that there are inherent difficulties in predicting certain important factors that could impact the future performance or results of its business. The factors that could cause results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the ‎fact that Abacus’s loss reserves are bases on estimates and may be inadequate to cover ‎its actual losses; the failure to properly price Abacus’s insurance policies; the ‎geographic concentration of Abacus’s business; the cyclical nature of Abacus’s industry; the ‎impact of regulation on Abacus’s business; the effects of competition on Abacus’s business; the failure of ‎Abacus’s relationships with independent agencies; the failure to meet Abacus’s investment ‎objectives; the inability to raise capital on favorable terms or at all; the ‎effects of acts of terrorism; and the effectiveness of Abacus’s control environment, including the identification of control deficiencies.

These forward-looking statements are also affected by the risk factors, forward-looking statements and challenges and uncertainties set forth in documents filed by Abacus with ‎the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the Annual ‎Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and subsequent ‎periodic reports. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Abacus cautions you not to place undue reliance on the ‎forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Abacus assumes no obligation and, except as required by law, does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Abacus does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

ABACUS LIFE, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 25,588,668 $ 30,052,823 Equity securities, at fair value 2,252,891 0 Accounts receivable 2,149,111 10,448 Accounts receivable, related party 79,509 198,364 Due from affiliates 1,007,528 2,904,646 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 699,127 116,646 Total current assets 31,776,834 33,282,927 Property and equipment, net 400,720 18,617 Intangible assets, net 29,623,130 — Goodwill 140,287,000 — Operating right-of-use assets 1,893,659 77011 Life settlement policies, at cost 1,697,178 8,716,111 Life settlement policies, at fair value 122,296,559 13809352 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 1,105,935 1,000,000 Other investments, at cost 1,650,000 1,300,000 Other assets 998,945 — Equity securities, at fair value 96,107 890,829 TOTAL ASSETS $ 331,826,067 $ 59,094,847 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) CURRENT LIABILITIES: Current portion of long-term debt $ 13,029,632 — Accrued expenses 4,354,225 $ — Accounts payable - 40,014 Operating lease liability, current 118,058 48,127 Due to affiliates 5,236 263,785 Due to owners 1,159,712 — Contract liabilities - deposits on pending settlements 507,000 — Accrued transaction costs — 908,256 Other current liabilities 3,400,734 42,227 Income taxes payable 751,734 — Total current liabilities 23,326,331 1,302,409 Long-term debt- Related party 37,653,869 — Long-term debt 89,137,013 28,249,653 Operating lease liability, noncurrent 1,796,727 29,268 Deferred tax liability 9,199,091 1,363,820 Warrant liability 6,642,960 — TOTAL LIABILITIES 167,755,991 30,945,150 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value; 200,000,000 authorized shares; 63,388,823 and 50,369,350 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 6,339 5,037 Treasury Stock (1,283,062 ) — Additional paid-in capital 199,826,278 704,963 Retained earnings (34,726,135 ) 25,487,323 Accumulated other comprehensive income 108,373 1,052,836 Non-controlling interest 138,283 899,538 Total shareholders' equity (deficit) 164,070,076 28,149,697 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) $ 331,826,067 $ 59,094,847





ABACUS LIFE, INC. Proforma Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

Full Year YTD Sept 2023 Q4 2023 2023 2022 REVENUES: Portfolio servicing revenue Related party service revenue $ 711,975 $ 66,703 $ 778,678 $ 818,299 Portfolio servicing 102,651 120,845 223,496 652,673 Total Portfolio servicing revenue 814,626 187,548 1,002,174 1,470,972 Active management revenue Investment Income from life insurance policies held using investment method 18,473,597 (492,610 ) 17,980,987 37,828,829 Change in fair value of life insurance policies (policies held using fair value method) 28,242,105 21,766,926 50,009,031 5,263,751 Total Active management revenue 46,715,702 21,274,316 67,990,018 43,092,580 Originations revenue Related Party origination revenue 3,391,814 240,455 3,632,269 18,146,493 Originations 5,018,438 1,943,228 6,961,666 7,056,970 Total Origination revenue 8,410,252 2,183,683 10,593,935 25,203,463 Total Revenues 55,940,580 23,645,547 79,586,127 69,767,015 COST OF REVENUES (excluding depreciation and amortization stated below) Related party cost of revenue 6,566,335 91,475 6,657,810 11,631,129 Cost of revenue 7,604,875 1,520,994 9,125,869 11,325,000 Total Cost of revenue 14,171,210 1,612,469 15,783,679 22,956,129 Gross Profit 41,769,370 22,033,078 63,802,448 46,810,886 OPERATING EXPENSES: Sales and marketing 3,116,999 1,788,748 4,905,747 2,596,140 General, administrative and other 15,961,962 15,369,189 31,331,151 9,971,247 (Gain) loss on change in fair value of debt 309,865 2,046,193 2,356,058 90,719 Unrealized loss (gain) on investments (491,356 ) (877,755 ) (1,369,111 ) 1,045,623 Depreciation and amortization expense 1,702,591 1,712,934 3,415,525 18,588 Total Operating expenses 20,600,061 20,039,309 40,639,370 13,722,317 Operating Income $ 21,169,309 $ 1,993,769 $ 23,163,078 $ 33,088,569 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Change in fair value of warrant liability (943,400 ) (3,260,960 ) (4,204,360 ) - Interest (expense) (3,632,420 ) (6,246,126 ) (9,878,546 ) (51,615 ) Interest income 73,200 523,481 596,681 3,672 Other income (expense) (1,565 ) (144,879 ) (146,444 ) (346,740 ) Total other income (expense) (4,504,185 ) (9,128,484 ) (13,632,669 ) (394,683 ) Net income before provision for income taxes 16,665,124 (7,134,715 ) 9,530,409 32,693,886 Income tax expense 2,240,708 (769,885 ) 1,470,823 656,904 NET INCOME 14,424,416 (6,364,830 ) 8,059,586 32,036,982 LESS: NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST (339,692 ) (142,447 ) (482,139 ) 704,699 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS $ 14,764,108 $ (6,222,383 ) $ 8,541,725 $ 31,332,283





ABACUS LIFE, INC. Proforma Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS

Full Year 2023 2022 Net income attributable to Abacus Life, Inc. $ 9,516,626 $ 31,682,275 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (482,139 ) 704,699 Amortization expense 3,364,167 — Stock compensation expense 10,768,024 — Change in fair value of warrant liability 4,204,360 — Tax impact of items listed above 2,069,993 Adjusted Net Income $ 29,441,031 $ 32,386,974 Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding 56,951,414 50,369,350 Earnings Per Share $ 0.17 $ 0.63 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $ 0.52 $ 0.64





ABACUS LIFE, INC. Proforma Adjusted EBITDA

Full Year 2023 2022 Net Income excluding non-controlling interests $ 9,034,487 $ 32,386,974 Depreciation and Amortization 3,409,928 4,282 Interest expense 9,866,821 42,798 Interest income (594,764 ) (1,474 ) Income tax expense 1,468,535 889,943 Stock compensation 10,768,024 — Other (Income) / Expenses 146,443 347,013 Change in fair value of warrant liability 4,204,360 — Change in fair value of debt 2,356,058 90,719 Unrealized loss / (gain) on investments (1,369,112 ) 1,045,623 Adjusted EBITDA $ 39,290,780 $ 34,805,878 Proforma Revenue $ 79,586,127 $ 69,767,015 Proforma Adjusted EBITDA Margin 49.37 % 49.89 % Proforma Net Income Margin 36.99 % 46.42 %





ABACUS LIFE, INC. Return on Invested Capital (ROIC)

For the Period Ended

December 31, 2023

Total Assets $ 331,826,067 Less: Intangible assets, net (29,623,130 ) Goodwill (140,287,000 ) Current Liabilities (23,326,331 ) Total Invested Capital $ 138,589,606 Adjusted Net income $ 29,441,031 Adjusted Annualized ROIC 21 %





ABACUS LIFE, INC. Return on Equity (ROE)

Return on Equity For the Period Ended

December 31, 2023

Total Shareholder Equity $ 164,070,076 Proforma Adjusted Net income $ 29,441,031 Adjusted Annualized ROE 18 %



