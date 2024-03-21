DNREC to Host Virtual Meeting on Deauville Beach Management Transition and New Entrance Fee Proposal

Deauville Beach will become part of the Cape Henlopen State Park management unit. DNREC will provide lifeguards, parking, beach concessions, tennis courts, public restrooms and beach maintenance. /Delaware DNREC photo

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will host a virtual community meeting Wednesday, March 27, at 6 p.m., to present information about the transition of management for Deauville Beach from the city of Rehoboth Beach. The DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation will share a proposal for daily entrance fees and seasonal pass for use of Deauville Beach. A list of frequently asked questions is available at www.destateparks.com.

Deauville Beach includes an approximately 600-yard section of state-owned beach between Rehoboth Beach and the Henlopen Acres neighborhood. The Division of Parks and Recreation has assumed management of Deauville Beach for the 2024 season. DNREC and the city of Rehoboth Beach mutually agreed to the change in operations after they were not able to negotiate an extension of a previous lease of the beach to the city, which expired on June 30, 2023.

Deauville Beach will become part of the Cape Henlopen State Park management unit, which includes Gordon’s Pond, Beach Plum, Angola Neck and Cape Henlopen proper.

DNREC will provide lifeguards, parking, beach concessions, tennis courts, public restrooms and beach maintenance.

To join the March 27 virtual meeting, go to de.gov/dnrecmeetings.