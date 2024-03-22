Immunocoloigie Skincare and Satteva Announce Strategic Distribution Partnership in Mexico and Latin America

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Immunocologie Skincare, the award-winning lifestyle and skin science brand from New York City, is expanding global operations into Latin America in collaboration with The Satteva Wellness Group, based in Mexico. The partnership brings a strong new impulse for science-based skin health and integral well-being to the Latin Market.

Immunocologie Skincare creates effective yet gentle plant-based products that are designed for all skin types to support the skin’s natural immune system and vitality. According to Immunocologie Skincare founder and CEO, Karen Ballou, the natural formulations are able to balance the pH of the skin’s microbiome, while the products are actually super-charged superfoods for the health of the skin and body.

"It’s easy to forget that our skin is the largest and one of the most powerful and critical organs of our bodies. We’re delighted to be partnering with Satteva, a company aligned with our mission and with a targeted focus on creating a deep impact in people’s lives and their personal experience of wellness.”

Satteva Wellness Group is dedicated to empowering individuals on a transformative path, to awaken their true potential for well-being. Bonnie Baker, Founder and Managing Director for Satteva explains “We are at a crucial time so together we understand the importance of supporting human wellness. An innovative brand like Immunocologie Skincare comprehends this and encourages both practical solutions and a new conversation about skin health as whole body health. At Satteva, we fully embrace this approach and provide curated strategies and programs with treatments, training, and products to foster a deeper balance of life processes and nature’s rhythms.” Satteva will oversee the sales and distribution, training, and education for Immunocologie Skincare in Mexico and the region.

Immunocologie Skincare recently announced a strategic partnership with Blue Zones, an organization dedicated to helping people live better and longer lives through evidence of lifestyles that share common practices and sustain the world’s longest-living societies. Blue Zones is now selling a selection of Immunocologie's well-being products on its online store, such as their Lava Mask, Vital Ionic Mist, and Vital Clay Mask.

Ballou’s skin health category and lifestyle philosophy reflect the understanding that longevity is rooted in the regenerative grounding qualities of the human being, supporting those qualities rather than hindering them, is the key to keeping the skin and body radiantly healthy. “As a cancer survivor, I became increasingly passionate about skin immunity and started the brand to promote skin health. To do so, I made sure every ingredient in our formulas does something vital to support skin – and nothing to harm it.”

Immunocologie Skincare launched in Mexico City at NIMA Urban Spa in Fall 2023