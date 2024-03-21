Statements from CalHHS Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly, BCSH Secretary Tomiquia Moss and CalVet Secretary Lindsey Sin on Voter Passage of Proposition 1

SACRAMENTO –California Health & Human Services Agency (CalHHS) Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly, Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency (BCSH) Secretary Tomiquia Moss, and California Department of Veterans Affairs (CalVet) Secretary Lindsey Sin issued the below statements following California voters approving Proposition 1, which will modernize the Mental Health Services Act and support up to $6.4 billion in bonds to build new behavioral health housing, residential care, and service settings across the state.

CalHHS Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly: “Twenty years ago, Californians came together and passed the Mental Health Services Act (MHSA), uniting their voices against discriminatory policies and practices that limited access to needed mental health care, especially for those who were the most vulnerable. Californians have acted once again to demand better mental health and substance use services that are person-centered, equity-focused, and data-driven.

“Governor Newsom’s effort to modernize California’s behavioral health delivery system has taken another significant step forward with the passage of Prop. 1, which includes billions in bonds to build new behavioral health treatment beds and supportive housing, increase outpatient capacity, and provide intensive services for people experiencing homelessness who also have severe mental illness, children with depression who need counseling, and everyone else in between.

“These reforms also expand access services to include treatment for those with substance use disorders, provide ongoing resources for housing and workforce, and continue investments in prevention, early intervention, and innovative pilot programs. Collectively, we are prioritizing what Californians need today with new and increased transparency and accountability for real results for all families and communities.”

BCSH Secretary Tomiquia Moss: “For people who are living on our streets, housing is a necessity in maintaining their mental health. Prop 1 acknowledges the intersection between housing and health, and helps communities target resources to the Californians who need them the most; unhoused veterans and people experiencing or at risk of homelessness who have behavioral health challenges who need a safe, stable home. Prop 1’s passage will enable us to expand and create the supportive settings that some of our neighbors need to stay healthy and housed.”

CalVet Secretary Lindsey Sin: “There is an undeniable connection between behavioral health and securing and maintaining stable housing – something many of our unhoused veterans struggle with every day. This reform will help build more housing for our veterans and provide the services and support they need to remain successfully housed. CalVet stands ready to work with state and local partners to help ensure the success of this transformative effort.”

View more information on Prop. 1 and California’s efforts to modernize and transform the state’s behavioral health system.

