Manchin, Committee Consider Nominees to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee Chairman Joe Manchin (D-WV) held a hearing to consider the below nominees to serve as Commissioners on the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC).

Ms. Judy W. Chang to be a Member of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for a term expiring June 30, 2029;

Mr. David Rosner to be a Member of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for a term expiring June 30, 2027; and

and Ms. Lindsay S. See to be a Member of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for a term expiring June 30, 2028.

“The work of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission is enormously important for our country. The Commission’s job is to ensure the ‘orderly development of plentiful supplies of electricity and natural gas at reasonable prices.’ It enables us to keep the lights on and protects the American people from excessive gas and electricity rates. It protects the public interest. The job calls for people who can fairly assess the needs and concerns of all interests affected by our energy policies and apply the law. Today we’re here to assess the experience and qualifications of the three nominees before us for this important job,” said Chairman Manchin in his opening remarks.

During the hearing, Chairman Manchin questioned all three nominees about the role FERC plays.

“Can you describe your view of FERC’s most important responsibilities as you understand them?” asked Chairman Manchin.

“The first and foremost is reliability and affordability. If I were lucky enough to be confirmed that would be at the forefront of my decision-making progress,” said Ms. Judy W. Chang.

“The Commission’s job number one is reliability. The American people need it, they expect it, they deserve it. This is the part of FERC’s mission that touches every aspect of our economy and American life,” said Mr. David Rosner.

“Reliability is certainly job number one for the Commission. I think that is critically important particularly in this time where we’re seeing changes in demand and load and seeing changes in stressors on the sources we have,” said Ms. Lindsay S. See

Chairman Manchin also questioned witnesses about their belief in an all-of-the-above energy policy.

“Would you say you’re an all-of-the-above energy person, looking at everything that gives us reliability?” asked Chairman Manchin.

“Reliability is absolutely essential, and I think it requires looking at all of the different options that we have. I take seriously the concerns about our dispatchable resources and keeping open access to new entrants,” said Ms. See.

“I identify strongly with the with the all-of-the-above philosophy. I think what we've seen in the past decade is that there is strength in a diverse resource mix. I also appreciate all of the change, both on the demand and generation side of the mix, and would look to ensure that we have a system that maintains reliability as that transition happens,” said Mr. Rosner.

“I agree with Mr. Rosner and Ms. See on both of those accounts,” said Ms. Chang.

Chairman Manchin questioned witnesses about the current two-million-megawatt interconnection backlog and solutions to introduce that energy to the grid.

“We've been told about two million megawatts of power is being held off of the grid because the capacity is not there. Mr. Rosner, starting with you, on both the pipeline concerns we have and transmission backlogs, what are your concerns?” asked Chairman Manchin.

“This is an economic opportunity for the country. Timely build out of infrastructure is essential and that would be a priority for me,” said Mr. Rosner.

“I certainly agree about the importance of needed transmission and making sure that can take place in an orderly and predictable fashion. You mentioned the idea of pipeline infrastructure; I think it’s also important for FERC to take that part of its responsibility under the Natural Gas Act seriously when it comes to a thorough and efficient review,” said Ms. See.

“I support the building out of energy infrastructure to make sure that we have reliable energy service across the country,” said Ms. Chang.

Finally, Chairman Manchin asked all three nominees for their views on the United States’ record-breaking energy production — including a record 38 trillion cubic feet of gas, 4.7 billion barrels of oil, and 238 megawatt-hours of solar power in 2023 — and our nation’s energy independence and responsibility to assist our allies and friends around the world. Chairman Manchin recently wrote an op-ed about this record-breaking energy production.

“That brings the U.S. to invest in its competitive edge and being a strong competitor around the world and being a leader in all technologies in energy production. I do think that’s a positive story for the U.S…in its efforts both in investments that we are making today and have made in the past [to] support our allies,” said Ms. Chang.

“The story you just told is a very positive and exciting one and one that has served our economy well by creating jobs and creating opportunities across the resource mix,” said Mr. Rosner.

“I think we have a wonderful opportunity when we see the new technologies developing, I think we can be proud of our existing resources and what we’re doing as a country. Certainly, important policy issues there. When it comes to the Commission’s role it’s to be fuel neutral when it comes to regulation of the organized markets, but I think it’s important to look at the critical value that each of those sources is providing to our mix,” said Ms. See.

