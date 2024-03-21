Senator Cramer Highlights Importance of U.S.-Canada Economic, National Security Partnership

***Click here for photos.***

WASHINGTON – On Wednesday, the Embassy of Canada to the United States sponsored a “Canada Day on the Hill” reception to recognize the relationship between the United States and Canada. During the event, U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND), co-chair of the bipartisan, bicameral American-Canadian Economy and Security (ACES) Caucus, highlighted the importance of the bilateral partnership between the two countries.

“Whether it’s the fight for democracy or the fight for freedom, our global relationship is so critical. One plus one adds up to more than two. The alliance between the United States and Canada is a synergistic relationship, it’s not simply a linear relationship,” said Cramer. “It's not just about the weapons systems or the nations. It's about the message we send to allies and adversaries alike, and when we speak with one voice, it’s a loud voice. When it comes to the economy, it's just obvious, and we’ve got so much more potential.”

Senator Cramer received an award from Counsel General Beth Richardson on behalf of North Dakota. The State Trade Award highlights Canada’s status as the state’s number one international trading partner.

In June of 2023, Senator Cramer joined U.S. Senator Angus King (I-ME) in launching the ACES Caucus to strengthen ties with Canada. At the beginning of this week, Senator Cramer joined Senator King in introducing a resolution, reaffirming the “deep and steadfast United States-Canada partnership” and the ties binding “our two nations in support of our economic and national security.” A similar measure was introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“This Resolution recognizes an undeniable fact, that Canada is a central source of strength for the United States. Now more than ever, in this time of global uncertainty, the relationship between Canada and the United States must not only be protected, but deepened,” said Kirsten Hillman, Canadian Ambassador to the United States. “The value of our partnership can be felt in every US District, and across every region of Canada, making our communities more prosperous, more resilient, safer and more secure. Thank you to Senators Cramer and King for introducing this Resolution which reminds us of the specific and substantial benefits that our partnership brings to Americans and Canadians each and every day.”