Letter to VA Secretary McDonough Highlights Importance of Improving Healthcare Services for Women Veterans

WASHINGTON – As women remain the fastest growing group of veterans using U.S. Department of Veterans (VA) services, it is more important than ever to ensure women veterans have consistent access to the benefits and healthcare services they have earned.

This is particularly important for those veterans who have experienced Military Sexual Trauma (MST), which has been linked to increased risk for suicide. Throughout the two million women veterans living in the United States, about one in three report experiences of sexual harassment or assault during their service in the military. According to a report published by Disabled American Veterans (DAV), the suicide rate among women veterans jumped 24.1% between 2020 and 2021.

As members of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee (SVAC), U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) joined U.S. Senators Angus King (I-ME) and Patty Murray (D-WA) in sending a letter to VA Secretary Denis McDonough on the need to improve mental health treatment options and suicide reduction efforts for women veterans.

Although the VA has provided free counseling and evidence-based treatment for women with MST, the letter notes these services are under-utilized. To increase engagement, the senators suggest employing the Women Veterans Call Center (WVCC) to conduct additional outreach tailored to women veterans to inform them about these centers, which provide essential mental health services for veterans.

“Once enrolled in VA care, many women veterans with MST report needing to justify and explain their request for treatment to their provider. This experience causes undue stress and places an unnecessary burden on the veteran. To reduce the stigma of seeking care for MST, the VA must educate all providers about the high prevalence and complexities of MST,” the senators wrote. “Staff at all levels of care should be well-versed in trauma-informed care, recognize the signs and symptoms of PTSD and MST, and understand how that impacts trust. This is especially important for women who report MST to military legal officials but experience significant secondary victimization, which often impairs later help-seeking in VA facilities.”

“Women veterans who have experienced MST already endure so many hardships – let’s work to eliminate any barriers to VA care so they can access the high-quality care that they deserve,” the senators concluded.

Click here to read the letter.