CBP officers seize over $1.4 million in methamphetamine at the Hidalgo International Bridge

HIDALGO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the Hidalgo International Bridge intercepted $1,411,000 worth of alleged methamphetamine.

“Our CBP officers remain vigilant and used all of our available tools and resources to thwart this smuggling attempt,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry. “Our ability to filter out smugglers from legitimate travelers is paramount in securing our border.”

Packages containing nearly 101 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Hidalgo International Bridge.

On March 20, 2024, CBP officers assigned to the Hidalgo International Bridge encountered a maroon Chevrolet sedan making entry from Mexico. A CBP officer referred the vehicle for further inspection. After physically inspecting the vehicle, which included utilizing non-intrusive inspection (NII) equipment and screening by a (canine team). Physical inspection of the vehicle resulted in officers extracting a total of 45 packages of alleged methamphetamine weighing 100.83 pounds (45.74 kg) concealed within the vehicle.

CBP OFO seized the narcotics and vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested the driver and initiated a criminal investigation.

