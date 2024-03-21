The FDA has identified this as a Class I recall, the most serious type of recall. Use of these devices may cause serious injuries or death.

Recalled Product

Product Names and Codes: AirLife™ Adult Manual Resuscitator, Oxygen Reservoir Bag, without Mask, 2K8000 AirLife™ Adult Manual Resuscitator, 40" (1.0m) Oxygen Reservoir Tubing, without Mask, 2K8001 AirLife™ Adult Manual Resuscitator, Oxygen Reservoir Bag, Expiratory Filter, 2K8004F AirLife™ Adult Manual Resuscitator, Oxygen Reservoir Bag, Adult Mask, CO2 Detector, 2K8004C2 AirLife™ Adult Manual Resuscitator, 40" (1.0m) Oxygen Reservoir Tubing, Adult Mask, 2K8005 AirLife™ Adult Manual Resuscitator, 40" (1.0m) Oxygen Reservoir Tubing, Adult Mask, Expiratory Filter, 2K8005F AirLife™ Adult Manual Resuscitator, 40" (1.0 m) Oxygen Reservoir Tubing, Adult Mask, CO2 Detector, 2K8005C2 AirLife™ Adult Manual Resuscitator, Variable Volume Oxygen Reservoir Tubing, Adult Mask, 2K8017 AirLife™ Adult Manual Resuscitator, 40" (1.0m) Oxygen Reservoir Tubing, Adult Mask, 2K8004

Manufacturing Dates: 2017 or earlier and products without a manufacturing date

Devices Recalled in the U.S.: 6,633, 173

Date Initiated by Firm: December 6, 2023

Device Use

The Airlife Manual Resuscitator is a single patient use resuscitator intended for respiratory support.

Reason for Recall

Vyaire Medical, Inc. (Vyaire) is recalling certain AirLife Manual Resuscitators due to a manufacturing defect.

Using the recalled resuscitators could result in patients not receiving enough ventilation. In some cases, patients may not receive any ventilation. People who don’t get adequate ventilation may not be able to properly exchange oxygen and carbon dioxide (hypoventilation) or they could experience a drop in blood oxygen (hypoxia). These conditions can lead to serious injury or death.

There have been 37 reported incidents related to the recalled AirLife resuscitators, including two injuries and two deaths.

The issue was traced to a manufacturing defect that was corrected in 2017, but resuscitators distributed before the correction may still be in use.

Who May be Affected

Customers and distributors of Vyaire AirLife Manual Resuscitators.

What to Do

On January 10, 2024, Vyaire sent customers and distributors an urgent customer notification letter.

The letter asked customers with AirLife manual resuscitators impacted by the recall to:

Discard or destroy the recalled AirLife manual resuscitators, and

Complete a Certificate of Destruction Form and return it to Vyaire at productquality@myairlife.com.

Recalled resuscitators should not be returned to Vyaire.

Contact Information

Customers in the U.S. with questions about this recall should contact Vyaire Medical, Inc. at productquality@myairlife.com

Additional Resources:

How do I report a problem?

Health care professionals and consumers may report adverse reactions or quality problems they experienced using these devices to MedWatch: The FDA Safety Information and Adverse Event Reporting Program using an online form, regular mail, or FAX.