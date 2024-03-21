March 29 Deadline to Apply for Gastric Cancer Foundation Early-Stage Grants

The Foundation will award funding up to $200,000 for research centered around new therapies and diagnostics. Deadline for letters of interest is March 29.

SAN MATEO, CA, USA, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Gastric Cancer Foundation (GCF) has launched its 2024 grant program and plans to award up to $200,000 in seed funding to researchers in the United States who are working on novel projects aimed at discovering diagnostics for early detection and new therapies for treatment of this challenging disease.

The objective of this grant program is to support early-stage research projects centered around discovering novel therapies, treatment regimens or early detection of gastric cancer. GCF invites applications from all eligible researchers, and we especially encourage applications from junior faculty who earned their final degree within the last 10 years. Each recipient will be awarded a one-time grant of up to $100,000.

Researchers who are interested in applying for a grant should email a letter of intent by March 29 to grants@gastriccancer.org. Researchers who are invited to submit full applications will be notified shortly thereafter and asked to send in their applications by June 14. Grant applications will be reviewed and rated by at least two scientific advisors, and decisions will be made by the GCF Board of Directors in September. For more information, visit https://gastriccancer.org/grant-application-details.

The Gastric Cancer Foundation's seed grant program, now in its sixth year, is part of GCF's overall mission to support research aimed at finding new treatments and cures for gastric cancer. Past recipients have generated key preliminary data that allowed them to submit competitive applications for much larger research grants. “We’re particularly proud of this grant program, which can create new opportunities for young researchers who frequently struggle to find funding sources for their important work,” said Paul Gottsegen, Board Chair.

Last year GCF awarded three $100,000 grants. Kishore Guda, D.V.M, Ph.D., of Case Western Reserve University received a grant for his research centered around a potential treatment strategy that targets the signaling protein transforming growth factor beta (TGF-β). Another grant was awarded to Ryan Moy, M.D., Ph.D., of Columbia University, who is exploring a novel immunotherapy approach to enhancing the longevity of T cells targeting the protein Claudin18.2. And Alexandra-Chloé Villani, Ph.D. of Massachusetts General Hospital received a grant to fund her research designed to identify new treatment strategies for patients with abnormal fluid buildup in the peritoneal cavity.

Since 2009, the Gastric Cancer Foundation has granted more than $1.5 million in seed grants for gastric cancer research, providing much needed support for this cancer that receives less than 1% of all federal funding for cancer research. GCF also created the first HIPAA-compliant Gastric Cancer Registry and a perpetual Research Scholar Award to fund talented young scientists who are pursuing research that could lead to new cures.

For more information about the Foundation, visit gastriccancer.org