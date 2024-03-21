Submit Release
Additional Funding Secured to Address Tijuana River Sewage Crisis 

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement today on the additional $103 million in funding to address the Tijuana River sewage crisis included in the FY 2024 appropriations package:

“The package announced today secures urgently needed federal funding – over $100 million more than last year – to help repair the federal South Bay plant and fix the sewage crisis that San Diego communities have dealt with for far too long. This is important progress to address the ongoing challenge, and I thank Senators Padilla and Butler, our Congressional delegation, local and state partners, and all the leaders who have pushed for years to deliver these needed resources. Congress must act quickly to approve this funding, our communities cannot afford to wait.”

The Newsom Administration has worked in partnership with the Biden-Harris Administration, Senators Padilla and Butler, the San Diego County  Congressional delegation, and state and local leaders to push for urgent federal action addressing contamination in the cross-border river, including to rehabilitate and expand the South Bay International Wastewater Treatment Plant.

