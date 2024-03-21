Submit Release
Hamilton Thorne to Announce Q4 and Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Hold Conference Call on March 27, 2024

BEVERLY, Mass. and TORONTO, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (TSX: HTL), a leading provider of precision instruments, laboratory equipment, consumables, software and services to the Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets, today announced that it will release its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 before market open on Wednesday, March 27, 2024. The press release, with accompanying financial information, will be posted on the Company’s website at www.hamiltonthorne.ltd and on www.sedar.com.

The Company will follow with a conference call on the same day at 9:00 a.m. EDT to review highlights of the results.

All interested parties are welcome to join the conference call by dialing toll free 1-833-366-1126 in North America, or 1-412-317-0703 from other locations, and requesting the “Hamilton Thorne Conference Call.” The Company’s updated investor presentation and a recording of the call will be available on Hamilton Thorne’s website shortly after the call.

About Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (www.hamiltonthorne.ltd)

Hamilton Thorne is a leading global provider of precision instruments, laboratory equipment, consumables, software, and services that reduce cost, increase productivity, improve results, and enable breakthroughs in Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. Hamilton Thorne markets its products and services under the Hamilton Thorne, Gynemed, Planer, Tek-Event, IVFtech, Microptic, Gynetics, and Embryotech Laboratories brands, through its growing sales force and distributors worldwide. Hamilton Thorne Ltd.’s customer base consists of fertility clinics, university research centers, animal breeding facilities, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, and other commercial and academic research establishments.

For more information, please contact:

Kate Torchilin, Pres. & CEO Francesco Fragasso, CFO Glen Akselrod
Hamilton Thorne Ltd. Hamilton Thorne Ltd. Bristol Investor Relations
978-921-2050 978-921-2050 905-326-1888
ir@hamiltonthorne.ltd ir@hamiltonthorne.ltd glen@bristolir.com


