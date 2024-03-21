Upstate South Carolina Appliance Service Company establishing brand through service trademark

Appliance Tech | Appliance Repair

CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Appliance Tech just announced their service trademark awarded by the Secretary of the State of South Carolina. This milestone is a major move for Appliance Tech on its mission to build their brand. It's an important step to keep the company name and reputation in the state of South Carolina and Upstate region in good standing due to all the years of hard work by the owner to build the company the right way. The service trademark includes the name Appliance Tech in the State of South Carolina, including their logo, for branding and representation in print, and online.

Appliance Tech has been providing professional appliance repair service in Upstate South Carolina communities for over 10 years. “It takes doing things the right way, for a long time to build customer trust in the community” stated Justin, owner and lead technician who attended factory authorized training, and worked under the mentorship of highly skilled, veteran technicians before opening Appliance Tech in 2014. ”We put a high priority on quality workmanship, and following manufacturer guidelines for service and repair”. With the service trademark, Appliance Tech establishes their brand in the State of South Carolina, and the professional standards for appliance repair service that they represent. For more news, and to learn more about Appliance Tech in Upstate South Carolina, visit their website www.appliancetechclemsonsc.com