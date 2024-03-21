Healey-Driscoll Administration Awards More than $360,000 in Grants to Help Communities Meet Stormwater Permitting Requirements  

BOSTON — The Healey-Driscoll Administration today announced more than $360,000 o help local cities and towns meet existing stormwater management requirements. The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) awarded grants to seven multi-community watershed coalitions and planning collaboratives to develop innovative programs designed to assist municipalities with meeting the requirements of the Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) permit and reduce pollution in stormwater discharges.

“Stormwater management isn’t limited to a single community but requires a regional effort to address. It's vital that we work together, because stormwater pollution affects our health, environment, and safety,” said MassDEP Commissioner Bonnie Heiple. “These grants will help multi-community coalitions meet their permit requirements and reduce stormwater contamination through innovative projects, resource-sharing and increased public awareness.”

The MS4 Permit, issued by the EPA under the Clean Water Act National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES), aims to reduce harmful pollutants from being washed into waters by storm drains. Municipalities are required to develop stormwater management programs that include public education and outreach, public participation, illicit discharge detection and elimination, management of construction site runoff, management of post-construction site runoff, and good housekeeping measures to reduce pollution. There are 260 Massachusetts municipalities subject to the MS4 permit.

The groups receiving funding are:

Merrimack Valley Stormwater Collaborative – $50,000

To assist eight communities that the Merrimack Valley Stormwater Collaborative serves, the grant will be used to transition and upgrade the region’s stormwater inspection program software. This program aids in stormwater asset management, illicit discharge detection and elimination, and general stormwater system operation and maintenance.

Charles River Watershed Association – $36,720

The grant will be utilized to conduct a review of available Phosphorus Control Plans from MS4 Annual Reports to facilitate peer learning among municipalities and inform them on phosphorus control strategies being used by neighboring communities.

Massachusetts Statewide Municipal Stormwater Coalition – $42,297

The grant will be utilized to update the Think Blue campaign to develop a new educational video focused on actionable steps the public can take to reduce stormwater pollution. Additionally, a social media toolkit and a resource library will be added to the Think Blue MA website.

Metropolitan Area Planning Council – $50,000

The grant will aid in developing a resource guide to provide best practices and examples for design, implementation, and maintenance of green stormwater infrastructure. The guide will eventually be part of a larger Green Infrastructure Toolkit.

Pioneer Valley Planning Commission – $57,948

The grant will enhance the Commission’s library of green infrastructure Best Management Practices (BMP) design templates with an additional four-to-five templates, develop a decision support tool to help municipalities choose appropriate BMPs, and provide trainings on the templates and selection tool.

Charles River Watershed Municipal Stormwater Collaborative – $75,121

The grant will enable the development of initial components of stormwater control measure inspection and maintenance toolkit that will include inspection checklists to identify specific maintenance needs and actions, as well as scoping and planning resources to aid in estimating the level of effort.

Salem Sound Coast Watch – $50,000

The Project proposes to reduce fecal and bacterial contamination in stormwater runoff by encouraging pet owners to pick up dog waste. Utilizing methods founded in community-based social marketing research will be performed to determine barriers pet owners face in picking up dog waste. Based upon the research pilot strategies will be developed and provided to municipalities to combat dog waste.

“The Merrimack Valley Stormwater Collaborative is an important partner for municipalities in stormwater management,” said State Senator Barry Finegold (D-Andover). “I am grateful for the MS4 Assistance Grant which will allow municipalities to expand their efforts to reduce pollution.”

“These grants are incredibly important to ensure collaboration between cities and towns to manage the harmful pollutants that can get mixed in with our stormwater,” said State Representative Andy Vargas (D-Haverhill). “As we address the long-term problem of CSOs and more, this grant will allow Haverhill and the rest of the Merrimack Valley to update inspection program software, so that we can continue to keep our city's water clean and safe.”

“The Merrimack River is a vital drinking water source for our communities and an important natural resource that we must protect,” said State Representative Ryan Hamilton (D-Methuen). “Groups like Merrimack Valley Stormwater Collaborative perform invaluable work in keeping the river clean and safe for all of us. I am proud to see them receive this needed funding for stormwater management and thank MassDEP for their support of our community.”

For more information on the MS4 permit and its requirements, please visit MassDEP’s website.

MassDEP’s mission is to protect and enhance the Commonwealth’s natural resources – air, water and land – to provide for the health, safety and welfare of all people, and to ensure a clean and safe environment for future generations. In carrying out this mission, MassDEP commits to address and advance environmental justice and equity for all people of the Commonwealth; to provide meaningful, inclusive opportunities for people to participate in agency decisions that affect their lives; and to ensure a diverse workforce that reflects the communities we serve.

