Dabigatran etexilate Leon Farma can only be obtained with a prescription. The medicine is taken by mouth and is available in different forms depending on the patient’s age. The dose and duration of treatment depend on the condition the medicine is being used to treat, the patient’s age and kidney function, and other medicines the patient is taking. For children the dose also depends on their weight.

All patients at increased risk of bleeding should be monitored closely and the doctor may reduce the dose of Dabigatran etexilate Leon Farma. Kidney function should be assessed before starting treatment to exclude patients with severely reduced kidney function and should be re-assessed during treatment if any worsening is suspected. When Dabigatran etexilate Leon Farma is used long term in patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, or when it is used in patients with DVT or PE, kidney function should be assessed at least once a year in patients whose kidney function is mildly to moderately reduced or who are over 75 years old.

