Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, to sit at Truman State University in Kirksville





21 March 2024





KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, plans to convene court Thursday, April 11, 2024, at Truman State University in Kirksville. The oral arguments are scheduled to take place beginning at 9 a.m. on campus in the Activities Room in the Student Union Building.





A panel consisting of Judge Cindy Martin, Judge Mark Pfeiffer and Judge Ted Ardini will hear oral arguments in four cases on the docket. After the oral arguments, the judges will take time to discuss the court system and take general questions from the audience.





Martin will preside over the proceedings at Truman State. She joined the Western District in 2009. She practiced law in Kansas City and Lee’s Summit before joining the Court. Pfeiffer was appointed to the Western District in 2009. Before his appointment to the judiciary, he practiced law in Springfield and Columbia.





Ardini joined the Western District in 2016. He previously served as counsel to the Missouri attorney general and then as counsel to the governor.





The court regularly convenes court in Kansas City. For more than 25 years, however, the court has held dockets in several of the 45 counties in the court’s jurisdiction, which includes all of northwest Missouri and most of central Missouri. The court hears oral arguments outside of Kansas City to give individuals an opportunity to observe a part of the judicial system they normally do not see and to familiarize those attending with the court's role in the judicial system.













