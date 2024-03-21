Home Hardware Stores Limited Named Presenting Sponsor of the Skills Canada National Competition

Home Hardware Stores Limited’s partnership with Skills/Compétences Canada highlights the importance of youth entering the skilled trade and technology industries

OTTAWA, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skills/Compétences Canada (SCC), a not-for-profit organization that actively promotes careers in the skilled trades and technologies to youth and their communities in Canada, is proud to announce that Home Hardware Stores Limited, Canada’s largest Dealer-owned home improvement retailer, has signed on as a Presenting Sponsor of the Skills Canada National Competition (SCNC) 2024, in Québec City.

“Home Hardware Stores Limited is proud to join forces with Skills/Compétences Canada in fostering a passion for trades and technology in students,” said Kevin Macnab, President and CEO, Home Hardware Stores Limited. “For 60 years, Home Hardware has served communities across Canada, and this partnership builds on that commitment by supporting the next generation of skilled tradespeople in our country.”

At the Centre de foires d’ExpoCité, on May 30 and 31, 2024, labour groups, industry partners, government officials, educators, and youth will gather in Québec City where over 500 students and apprentices will compete in more than 40 skilled trade and technology Skill Areas. SCC is pleased to work with Home Hardware Stores Limited for this year’s upcoming Skills Canada National Competition. Home Hardware Stores Limited will be hosting a Try-A-Trade® and Technology activity to introduce thousands of Canadian youths to the intriguing and lucrative world of skilled trades.

“This partnership with Home Hardware Stores Limited and Skills/Compétences Canada has highlighted the meaningful impact of skilled trades and technologies on our society. Our united voice will advocate the importance of skilled trades and technologies, fostering an environment conductive to growth, innovation, and job creation,” said Shaun Thorson, Chief Executive Officer, Skills/Compétences Canada.

According to a report published by the Canadian Apprenticeship Forum (CAF) in 2019, the results indicate that over the next five years, an estimated 66,982 new journeypersons will be required as well as 167,793 new apprentices.

About Home Hardware Stores Limited

Founded 60 years ago in St. Jacobs, Ontario, Home Hardware Stores Limited is proudly Canadian and the country’s largest Dealer-owned and operated home improvement retailer with more than 1,000 stores operating under the Home Hardware, Home Building Centre, Home Hardware Building Centre and Home Furniture banners. The Home Hardware Dealer network improves life at home by providing superior home improvement retail experiences characterized by helpful advice and a deep understanding of the communities they serve. Home Hardware Stores Limited is designated as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies and recognized as one of Canada's Best Employers. More information about the company is available at homehardware.ca.



About Skills/Compétences Canada

Skills/Compétences Canada (SCC) was founded in 1989 as a national, not-for-profit organization with Member Organizations in each of the provinces/territories that work with employers, educators, labour groups and governments to promote skilled trade and technology careers among Canadian youth. Its unique position among private and public-sector partners enables it to work toward securing Canada’s future skilled labour needs while helping young people discover rewarding careers. SCC offers experiential learning opportunities including skilled trade and technology competitions for hundreds of thousands of young Canadians through regional, provincial/territorial, national and international events, as well as skilled trade awareness programs. Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, Skills/Compétences Canada is the Canadian Member organization of WorldSkills. Follow Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Flickr, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

