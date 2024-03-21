Insidious Threats From Within Endanger CIA Operatives in Newest Nick Reagan Thriller, Enemies Among Us

Bestselling author Jeffrey S. Stephens doesn’t pull any punches in Enemies Among Us, his sequel to The Handler. Jeffrey S. Stephens is an award-winning author and a successful attorney in private practice.

GREENWICH, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bestselling author Jeffrey Stephens taps into threats within the nation’s capital that he calls “real and present” to deliver a thriller where knowing who to trust has life or death implications in his latest book, Enemies Among Us.

“I really did want to focus in on what is happening within our own government, within big industry in this country, big pharma … it is difficult at times to tell the good guys from the bad guys,” Stephens said in a recent interview. “I wanted to keep it close, and I wanted the people around to be close because that’s even more dangerous and more insidious — those are the enemies among us.”

Enemies Among Us, a sequel to Stephens’ first book in the series, The Handler, finds CIA operative Nick Reagan and his partner, Carol Gellos, attempting to track down the terrorist responsible for the planned attacks in The Handler. While the good guys are easily identified in that story, it is a bit more difficult to tell the heroes from the villains in Enemies Among Us.

As Reagan assembles clues to the whereabouts of his prey, his superiors in the CIA inexplicably order him to stand down, and it becomes increasingly evident that the evil he faces could be corruption from within.

Charting an unfamiliar course amidst the pervasive treachery and deadly secrets inside the nation’s capital, Reagan is not sure who he can trust as he works to expose the worst of America’s elite — those who believe in a New World Order.

Violent confrontations intensify with each new act of treason he unearths, leaving Reagan to rely on his patriotic instincts as he and his team risk their lives to bring down these traitors and restore safety and freedom.

“Many may have thought the continuing threat from terrorists was over,” Stephens said, “but as we have recently seen, it remains incredibly current and violent … while few would believe that corruption within our own intelligence services and the highest levels of corporate power are something we are dealing with in real time.”

Jeffrey S. Stephens is a successful attorney in private practice, residing in Greenwich, CT. In additional to The Handler and Enemies Among Us, he is the author of the Jordan Sandor thrillers, Targets of Deception, Targets of Opportunity, Targets of Revenge and Rogue Mission, as well as the Anthony Walker murder mystery Crimes and Passion and the Pencraft first-place award-winning novel, Fool’s Errand.

For more information about the author, visit https://jeffreystephens.com/.

Amazon link: https://www.amazon.com/Enemies-Among-Us-Reagan-Thriller/dp/B0CD5YN968

Enemies Among Us

Publisher: Post Hill Press

ISBN-13: ‎ 979-8888452998‎

Available from Amazon.com and anywhere books are sold