All Star A/C & Heating Services Bolters Leadership team with Director of Strategy Hire

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All Star AC & Heating Services Welcomes Sarah Newby as Director of Strategy
All Star AC & Heating Services is pleased to announce the appointment of Sarah Newby as the company's Director of Strategy. With a distinguished career spanning nearly 15 years in the energy industry, Sarah brings a wealth of expertise in risk management, compliance, and strategic planning to her new role.
Prior to joining All Star AC & Heating Services, Sarah held leadership positions in the energy sector, where she played pivotal roles in risk and compliance management.
Notably, she also contributed her skills and knowledge to the HVAC industry as a Credit Manager for Goodman Manufacturing, gaining valuable insights into the intricacies of the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning sector.
Sarah's impressive background aligns seamlessly with All Star AC & Heating Services' commitment to excellence and innovation.
Her role as Director of Strategy will focus on elevating the company's culture, standardizing processes, and driving initiatives that enhance the All Star brand. With a strategic vision, Sarah aims to position the company for sustained growth and success in the dynamic HVAC market.
"We are thrilled to welcome Sarah Newby to the All Star family as our new Director of Strategy," said CEO Edward Newby, Owner at All Star AC & Heating Services. "Her extensive experience in both the energy and HVAC industries, coupled with her strategic mindset, will play a crucial role in shaping the future of our company. We believe Sarah's leadership will contribute significantly to our continued success and growth."
Sarah Newby holds an undergraduate degree from LSU and a Masters from Tulane, showcasing her commitment to academic excellence. Her educational background, combined with her professional experience, positions her as a valuable asset to All Star AC & Heating Services.
As All Star AC & Heating Services embarks on this exciting new chapter with Sarah on board, the company looks forward to leveraging her skills and insights to further enhance its market position and exceed customer expectations.
About All Star AC & Heating Services:
All Star AC & Heating Services is a leading provider of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions, dedicated to delivering superior comfort and efficiency to residential and commercial clients. With a commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction, All Star AC & Heating Services continues to set the standard in the HVAC industry.
