Governor Abbott Appoints Buckley, Creighton To Education Commission Of The States

– Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Representative Brad Buckley, D.V.M., and Senator Brandon Creighton to the Education Commission of the States (ECS) for terms to expire at the pleasure of the Governor. The ECS gathers and analyzes data concerning education needs and resources as well as encourages research in all aspects of education. The Commission was established over 50 years ago as an interstate compact on education policy.

Representative Brad Buckley, D.V.M., of Salado is currently serving his third term in the Texas House of Representatives and represents House District 54, which includes half of Bell County in Central Texas. He is chair of the House Public Education Committee and serves on the House Land and Resource Management Committee. He is a former school board member for the Killeen Independent School District, former chair of the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce, and former board member for Peaceable Kingdom Retreat for Children. Buckley received a Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from Texas A&M University.

Senator Brandon Creighton of Conroe is currently serving his third term in the Texas Senate and represents Senate District 4, which includes Montgomery, Harris, Chambers, Jefferson and Galveston counties. He previously served in the Texas House of Representatives from 2007-2014, representing House District 16. He is chair of the Senate Education Committee and Senate Subcommittee on Higher Education. Creighton received a Bachelor of Arts from The University of Texas at Austin and a Juris Doctor from Oklahoma City University College of Law.