Joseph B. Fuller Appointed Chair of Western Governors University Board of Trustees

SALT LAKE CITY, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Governors University (WGU) is proud to announce the election of Joseph Fuller as the Chair of the Board of Trustees, succeeding Dr. Charles Sorenson, who announced his retirement from the Board in November. Fuller, a distinguished management professor at Harvard Business School and co-director of the school’s Managing the Future of Work project, has been a WGU Trustee since 2017 and brings a deep commitment to aligning the worlds of education, the workforce, and society to the Chair role.



During Dr. Sorenson’s eight years of service on the WGU Board, the university awarded more than 290,000 degrees and celebrated incredible milestones including its 25th anniversary. In recognition of his tireless advocacy for education that shaped the healthcare field and WGU’s Board governance, WGU extends its immense gratitude to Dr. Sorenson.



WGU believes in the promise of education and remains steadfast in its commitment to improving lives for the better by creating pathways to opportunity. Guided by the belief that high-quality, relevant education should be accessible and completable to all who seek it, the university measures its value through three key outcomes: completion, return on investment for graduates, and equity in both access to education and attainment of degrees.

Commenting on Fuller’s appointment, WGU President Scott Pulsipher remarked, “Joe has long been a trusted mentor to me, and I can attest that his dedication to education and equitable workforce development is unmatched. His counsel and influence will be invaluable to WGU’s leadership and entire community of students and partners as we continue to drive student-centered innovation and expand access to quality higher education.”

Fuller's leadership of the Managing the Future of Work project has provided critical insights into the evolving dynamics of the workforce and the role of education in preparing individuals for the future. Through this initiative, Fuller has spearheaded research and initiatives aimed at understanding and addressing the challenges and opportunities presented by technological advancements, globalization, and demographic shifts in the labor market. With his experience, coupled by his drive to create a system of higher education that works for everyone, Fuller will provide valuable guidance to WGU in its pursuit to be both the most student-centric university in the country, and a leading provider and developer of talent.

“Charles is an exceptional leader who exemplified service to others throughout his career in healthcare and in his role as Chair of WGU’s Board. It’s a great honor to succeed a leader of Charles’ intelligence, dedication and decency.” said Fuller. “I am grateful to have the opportunity to help shape the future of learning where everyone may benefit from the promise of education and thrive in the dynamic landscape of today's workforce. WGU's commitment to innovation in higher education, coupled with its unwavering dedication to student success, fuels my excitement for the journey ahead.”

A nonprofit, online university established in 1997 by 19 U.S. governors with a mission to expand access to high-quality, affordable higher education, WGU now serves more than 169,300 students nationwide and has awarded more than 350,000 degrees to nearly 315,000 graduates in all 50 states. Driving innovation as the nation’s leading competency-based university, WGU has been recognized by the White House, state leaders, employers, and students as a model that works in postsecondary education. In less than 30 years, the university has become a leading influence in changing the lives of individuals and families, and preparing the workforce needed in today’s rapidly evolving economy. WGU is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities, has been named one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, and has been featured on NPR, NBC Nightly News and CNN and in The New York Times. Learn more at wgu.edu and wgu.edu/impact.

