Anti-theft System Industry

Rise in crime rates and security concerns and advancements in technology are boosting the growth of the global anti-theft systems market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, The Anti-Theft Systems Market Size Reach USD 116.2 Billion by 2032, Key Factors behind Market’s Growth. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers valuable able guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.

The global anti-theft system market was valued at USD 36.8 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach USD 116.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2023 to 2032.

Rising crime rates, security concerns, and advancements in technology boost the growth of the global anti-theft systems market. In addition, the regulatory requirements and insurance incentives positively impact the growth of the anti-theft systems market. The integration of artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the anti-theft systems market during the forecast period.

The anti-theft system market outlook is segmented on the basis of component, product type, industry vertical and region. On the basis of component, the market is segmented into hardware, software and services. Based on product type, the anti-theft system industry is divided into biometric capture devices, remote keyless entry, alarm, and others. Based on industry vertical, the market is segmented into automotive, BFSI, consumers electronics, government, retail, and others. On the basis of region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global anti-theft systems market revenue, due to high awareness and a strong focus on security. The region invests significantly in advanced technologies and has stringent regulations, compelling businesses and individuals to adopt robust anti-theft systems. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 14.8% from 2023 to 2032 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, due to expanding urbanization, increasing disposable income, and rise in awareness of security needs.

The report profiles the key players operating in the anti-theft system market analysis such as ADT, ASSA ABLOY, CP Plus Corporation, Dahua Technology Co., Ltd, GALLAGHER GROUP LIMITED, Godrej, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Securitas AB, and Tyco Security Products.

By component, the hardware segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global anti-theft systems market revenue, owing to increase in demand for integrated and comprehensive security solutions. However, the software segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 15.0% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies within security software enables predictive analytics, pattern recognition, and anomaly detection.

By industry vertical, the automotive segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global anti-theft systems market revenue, owing to rise in instances of vehicle theft globally, which have heightened the demand for more advanced and integrated anti-theft solutions in automobiles. However, the consumer electronics segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 16.8% from 2023 to 2032, due to the rise in demand for high-end electronic devices and increase in reliance on smartphones and laptops for personal and professional use amplifying the need for robust anti-theft measures.

Key findings of the study

● By component type, the hardware segment led the anti-theft system market in terms of revenue in 2022.

● By product type, the biometric capture devices segment accounted for the highest anti-theft system market share in 2022.

● By industry vertical, the automotive segment accounted for the highest anti-theft system market size in 2022.

● By region, Asia-Pacific generated the highest revenue in 2022.

