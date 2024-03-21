2023 Recipients of Saskatchewan Volunteer Medal Announced
CANADA, March 21 - Released on March 21, 2024
Today, Lieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty announced the recipients of the 2023 Saskatchewan Volunteer Medal. Recipients will be presented with this prestigious medal on April 16, 2024, at a ceremony held in their honour at Government House in Regina during National Volunteer Week.
"The 2023 recipients of the Saskatchewan Volunteer Medal have done exceptional work over the decades," Mirasty said. "This honour is a well-deserved expression of gratitude from the people of Saskatchewan."
The recipients of the 2023 Saskatchewan Volunteer Medal are:
- Jyotsna (Jo) Custead
- Suzanne Eisler
- Major (Ret'd) Brad Hrycyna, C.D.
- Jim Meikle
- Douglas Osborn
- Jeanette Tonita
- Pat Tymchatyn
- Hazel Urbanoski
- Dr. Judy White
- Helga Wold
The Saskatchewan Volunteer Medal was established in 1995 to recognize the extraordinary work done by volunteers across the province. Since its creation, the Saskatchewan Volunteer Medal has been awarded to 261 deserving individuals.
For more information about the Saskatchewan Volunteer Medal, visit www.saskatchewan.ca/honoursawards.
