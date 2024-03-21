Submit Release
Transformers procured under the Ukraine Energy Support Fund delivered to Kherson region

Recently, two transformers procured through the Ukraine Energy Support Fund have been delivered to Kherson region to replace transformers destroyed by enemy attacks last fall. The newly equipped substations serve 77 settlements enabling stable energy supply to approx. 50.000 consumers in these areas. The transformers have been procured through Spain’s contribution to the Fund.

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund was established with the objective of providing financial assistance to repair Ukraine’s critical energy infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks and ensuring the continued functionality of the energy sector. It is managed by the Energy Community Secretariat and implemented in close cooperation with the USAID finance ESP and the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, with contributions from governments, international organizations, and corporate donors. To date the Fund has reached EUR 405 million in pledges from inter alia Germany, European Union, Sweden, United States, Denmark, Great Britain, Switzerland, Austria, Spain, Belgium and Iceland.

