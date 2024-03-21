Datalogz Announces Sponsorship of CDAO Canada 2024 in Toronto
Datalogz announces sponsorship of the CDAO Canada 2024 event, aiming to explore and promote transformative possibilities in the realms of data and analytics.
Datalogz's sponsorship of CDAO Canada 2024 underscores our dedication to supporting the data and analytics community.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Datalogz, the pioneer in ending BI sprawl for data-mature entities, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the upcoming Chief Data & Analytics Officers (CDAO) Canada 2024. This groundbreaking event is set to take place in Toronto from March 26 to 27, marking a significant gathering of the region’s top data and analytics leaders dedicated to driving data-driven decision-making and innovation within their organizations.
— Tina Bhatia, the Head of Business Development at Datalogz
BI sprawl is a problem that happens as data adoption increases. Many organizations use multiple business intelligence platforms, leaving them with thousands of dashboards while increasing the complexity and volume of data, reporting, and analytics.
At the event, Datalogz will showcase the latest innovations in the business intelligence domain that help combat BI sprawl, offering hands-on demonstrations and insightful discussions. In addition, the company’s founder and CEO, Logan Havern, is all set to deliver an informative session on ‘Navigating the AI Era of Enterprise Analytics: Unveiling Insights and Opportunities.’
“Datalogz's sponsorship of CDAO Canada 2024 underscores our dedication to supporting the data and analytics community,” said Tina Bhatia, the Head of Business Development at Datalogz. “We believe in the power of collaboration and knowledge-sharing to drive significant advancements in the industry. This event provides an ideal platform for professionals to connect, learn, and innovate together.”
CDAO Canada 2024 promises to be an invaluable opportunity for networking, learning, and collaboration. Datalogz is proud to play a pivotal role in this event, furthering its mission to advance the data and analytics sector in Canada and beyond.
To learn more about the event and Datalogz’s participation, or to register, please visit the CDAO Canada 2024 website at https://cdao-canada.coriniumintelligence.com.
Datalogz had recently secured $5 million in funding led by GreatPoint Ventures, with participation from Graphene Ventures, Squadra Ventures, Berkeley Skydeck, Defined VC, Mana Ventures, and Trajectory Ventures, bringing the startup’s total fundraising to over $8 million.
About Datalogz
Datalogz is a fast-growing, culture-focused, venture-backed startup dedicated to building products that re-imagine an organization's Business Intelligence environments. Datalogz is creating the future of BI Ops and is on a mission to end BI and analytics sprawl. The team comprises elite data technology entrepreneurs and analytics leaders and is always looking to bring on talent that aligns with its vision, mission, and values.
Tina Bhatia
Datalogz
tina@datalogz.io
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube