HIS Hawaii Launches a New Mālama Hawai‘i Tour "Waikiki Walk with Aloha" Under the Partnership with Hawaii Tourism Japan
HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hawaii HIS Corporation (“HIS Hawaii”) will launch on April 1, 2024 a new tour called “Waikiki Walk with Aloha” under the partnership with Hawaii Tourism Japan (“HTJ”), as an experience-based service promoting “Mālama Hawai‘i”, a slogan for responsible tourism.
Walks for “Waikiki Walk with Aloha” will be guided by either a lecturer from the HTJ learning site “Aloha Program”, Hawaiian history and culture specialist, or an ocean environment curator, who will take the time to share Hawaiian history, culture, and current issues within Hawaii. There are many unsung Hawaiian history, culture, and environmental stories even in Waikiki, which is a well-visited place by repeating Hawaii visitors. This tour aims to promote and cultivate Japanese tourists’ understanding, enabling them to discover further charm of Hawaii.
”Waikiki Walk with Aloha”
Below is the schedule of the guides.
Monday: "Hawaiian History and Culture", guided by Sayuri Roberts (Registered guide since serving as Japanese interpreter for a historic “Queen's Tour.” Currently hosting “Waikiki/Downtown Historic Road Tour.” Have made many media appearances.)
Wednesday: "Hawaiian Music", guided by Reiko T Rogers (Radio DJ & Director at Studio Rim Hawaii sending out Island music and news to Japan FM Network. Well-rooted in the entertainment network in Hawaii. Japanese docent at Iolani Palace.)
Friday: "Ocean Environment in Hawaii", guided by Hideki Kimukai (Began beach cleaning activity at Sustainable Coastlines Hawaii, and plans many in the state. Attends international conferences and writes thesis. Cherishes time to connect with the nature such as surfing.)
*Guides’ schedule is subject to change
Tour Fee: Adult $25 (Aloha Program Member: $15)
Child (6-11 years old) $10 (5 years old or younger: Free)
Sign Up: https://activities.his-j.com/af/jp/TourLeaf/HNL1394/?TrackingCd=af005&utm_source=mediaalerten&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=Mar20
LeaLea Lounge (Royal Hawaiian Center, Building B Level 3)
(808) 923-3412 (8:00-20:00)
”Aloha Program” Learning Site Ran by Hawaii Tourism Japan
More than 570 courses curated by specialists, including Hawaii residents, provide learning opportunities about Hawaii from various themes. Successful applicants of “Hawaii Specialist Exam” will receive a digital certificate card and perks to enjoy Hawaii. Registration is free.
https://www.aloha-program.com/
It is important to increase awareness and understanding of “Mālama Hawai‘i” (which means “to take care of Hawaii”) in promoting responsible tourism, where caring for Hawaii’s natural resources, traditions, and culture equally among visitors is a key. With support and cooperation from HTJ, HIS Hawaii will consider the respective roles and responsibilities of the local community (residents), tourists, and tourism workers, to focus and continue efforts on nature conservation, cultural perpetuity, and the local community. Furthermore, we will support Hawaii’s tourism dependent economy and aim toward building a sustainable community while maintaining and strengthening Hawaii’s brand through this partnership. Essentially, we will promote regenerative tourism to Hawaii as we strive to improve the satisfaction of both the tourists and residents, as well as to preserve a better future for our islands.
About Hawaii HIS Corporation
Since its establishment in 1991, HIS Hawaii has been committed to providing visitors with the opportunity to experience and enjoy all that Hawai‘i has to offer, from its natural beauty, to its rich culture, history, and beyond. In cooperation with Hawaii Tourism Japan and local organizations, we promote responsible tourism through “Mālama Hawai‘i” and furthermore, contribute to advancing with regenerative tourism. In addition to providing the most up-to-date local information through our LeaLea magazine, LeaLea Web, LeaLea Hawaii TV, and each social media platform, HIS Hawaii remains committed to contributing to the local community. Along with our amazing local business partners, we will continue to share the spirit of aloha with the world, through our English tour activities LeaLea Tours, Ala Moana Branch introducing Japanese regional products and package tours to Japan, Real Estate services Hawaii Square, and more.
- Corporate Website https://www.his-hawaii.com/en/
- Travel Website https://hishawaii.net/
- Official Website https://www.lealeaweb.com/
Image download
https://bit.ly/3Tt41iC
Kanako Kojima
H.I.S. Hawaii HIS Corporation
hnl-pr@his-world.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube