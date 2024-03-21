Random Media Proudly Announces Streaming Debut of THE BELL AFFAIR - Feature Film Available Beginning March 26, 2024
An Inspiring True Tale of a Family's Fight for Freedom from Slavery is Feature-Length Directorial Debut of Kwakiutl DreherLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indie film leader Random Media and NUtech Ventures proudly announce the debut of the inspiring true story, THE BELL AFFAIR, to VOD streaming, beginning March 26, 2024. Based on A Question of Freedom: The Families Who Challenged Slavery from the Nation’s Founding to the Civil War, by William G. Thomas III, and told in exciting live-animation, THE BELL AFFAIR is a powerful period drama showcasing Daniel and Mary Bell, two slaves who convinced their owner to emancipate their family. But when the widow of their former slaveholder challenges the Bells' freedom in court, they are threatened with re-enslavement and the sale of their children, propelling the Bells to lead the largest escape attempt in the history of American slavery.
Showcasing an important piece of history never before portrayed on film, THE BELL AFFAIR was filmed and directed remotely during the pandemic, with no cast member ever in the same room. An example of the power of great storytelling and creative filmmaking, the film is led by first-time filmmaker director Kwakiutl Dreher, digital artist, animator and first-time producer Michael Burton, and prize-winning historian and Guggenheim Fellow William G. Thomas III.
THE BELL AFFAIR features a fantastic ensemble cast, including Anthony Wilcox as Daniel Bell, Myeisha Essex as Mary Bell, Deborah Madick as Susan Armistead, Arista Jackson as Ann Bell, Darla Davenport as Lucy Bell, Don White as Robert Armistead. It was produced by Western Meadowlark LLC and created with major support from the National Endowment for the Humanities, Maryland Humanities, The Kitty M. Perkins Foundation, and the Office of Research and Economic Development at The University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The Random Media distribution agreement was negotiated with Sebastian Twardosz of Savant Artists.
Watch the Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UXK0vQDDaek
Downloadable/Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/612926354
THE BELL AFFAIR is part of Salt Marsh Productions’ “Animating History,” combining the expertise of artists and filmmakers with the scholarship of historians and writers to produce unique and compelling historical dramatic documentaries. The VOD streaming launch follows the film’s award-winning film festival run which included a win for Best Animation at the Prince George’s Film Festival and recognition from Silk Roads International Film Festival and Golden State Film Festival.
LOGLINE: The harrowing true story of Daniel and Mary Bell. They sued for their freedom and fought to save their family from slavery.
SHORT SYNOPSIS: Daniel and Mary Bell sue for their freedom from slavery and lead the largest escape attempt in American history. But as they’re about to be separated, they’re forced to make a terrifying choice.
FULL SYNOPSIS: Daniel and Mary Bell made a daring bid for freedom in the nation’s capital when a strike at the Washington Navy Yard fueled a citywide race riot. The U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, Francis Scott Key, set out to prosecute abolitionist Reuben Crandall for libelous sedition and the intent to incite a slave revolt. In the midst of political turmoil, the Bells convinced a dying Robert Armstead to emancipate Mary and their children. But his widow Susan Armstead would refuse to honor the Bells' freedom. She arranged to have Daniel secretly sold and their children appraised. Slave traders infiltrated the Navy Yard, captured an unsuspecting Bell on the shop floor, and dragged him in chains to the slave pen at the infamous Yellow House. Daniel fought a desperate and expensive battle in court to win his own freedom and protect his family from Susan Armstead. When Mary and the children's freedom suits failed in the courts, the Bells attempted to escape slavery, setting off for Philadelphia on a schooner called The Pearl.
Info/Specs:
Released By/Studio: Random Media
Director: Kwakiutl Dreher
Writers: Kwakiutl Dreher, William G. Thomas III
Music: Jesenia M Jackson, Joseph Neidorf, Josh Barry
Producers: Michael Burton, Kwakiutl Dreher, William G. Thomas III and Elijah Watson
Running Time: 1 hour, 23 minutes
Language: English
Genre: Drama, Animated, Independent
Rating: TV-14
Availability/Price: varies by streaming platform (iTunes, Google Play, Amazon, etc.)
Social Media:
Imdb: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt12565232/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebellaffair/?hl=en
Official Website: http://animatinghistory.com/bellaffair/
About the Book and Screenplay:
THE BELL AFFAIR is based on A Question of Freedom: The Families Who Challenged Slavery from the Nation’s Founding to the Civil War, by William G. Thomas III, published by Yale University Press Copyright © 2020 William G. Thomas III, All Rights Reserved, and the screenplay by Kwakiutl L. Dreher and William G. Thomas III. The book has received critical acclaim, including a starred review by Publishers Weekly.
About Random Media:
Random Media is a content company that acquires and distributes films on a worldwide basis through movie theaters, digital platforms, and cable, satellite, and television networks and in conventional brick and mortar retailers. Random Media is known for its commitment to building strong, supportive relationships with its filmmakers. The companies’ growing library includes such acclaimed films as Hoaxed, Frank vs. God, House by the Lake and Iron Brothers.
About Savant Artists:
Savant Artists represents and consults with filmmakers who have finished their feature-length films. It advocates for filmmakers with all of the major and many regional film festivals. The company also advises on all aspects of distribution from traditional (theatrical, dvd, tv, vod, streaming, foreign) to DIY and hybrid models. Savant Artists has represented narratives of all genres, documentaries on many diverse topics, tv series, and foreign language films from all over the world. Recently, it has started to produce a slate of feature films from promising new filmmakers.
PRESS KIT - COMPLETE PHOTOS/ARTWORK & MORE BACKGROUND INFO HERE:
https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/78f4655rnn0oole68ro58/h?rlkey=18cxjatvokdujrqid5bzgtfvi&dl=0
# # #
DIGITAL SCREENERS OF THE FILM ARE AVAILABLE (FOR PRESS REVIEW) - Please request to Jennifer@HighRoadsPR.com
https://randommedia.com/index.php/film/the-bell-affair-3-26-2024/
© 2023 NUtech Ventures
JENNIFER LANG
High Roads Media & Brand
+ +1 213-247-5918
jennifer@highroadspr.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Other
Film Trailer-YouTube