National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) announces the recipients of the 2024 Denny's HFE Scholarship
Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC
NVBDC partnered with Denny’s, Inc., as part of the 2023/24 Hungry for EducationTM (HFE) scholarship program, a major initiative to promote education.DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) partnered with Denny’s, Inc., as part of the 2023/24 Hungry for EducationTM (HFE) scholarship program, a major initiative to help bring communities together and promote education. The Denny’s HFE program awarded more than $340,000 in scholarships to deserving high school and college students throughout the United States and Puerto Rico, and NVBDC was proud to be a partner this year.
"At NVBDC, we're honored to join forces with Denny’s, Inc., in support of the 2023/24 Hungry for EducationTM scholarship program. Together, we share a common mission to bring communities together and advance education. This partnership underscores our commitment to empowering deserving high school and college students across the nation, helping them realize their educational dreams." Said, Brigadier General (Ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC
NVBDC selected this year’s winners and administered the scholarships on behalf of the organization and Denny’s. Qualified students were invited to apply by visiting the HFE scholarship site at www.dennys.com/hfe , where they could begin the application process. High school and college students were asked to submit an essay on “How Denny’s can help bring communities together.”
We would like to congratulate our 2024 NVBDC JROTC Scholarship award winners. Through its "Hungry for Education" program, Denny's has established itself as a beacon of hope, providing valuable support to students across the nation. Education is the cornerstone of progress and prosperity, yet many students face significant barriers to accessing quality education. Financial constraints often weigh heavily on students and their families, leading to limited opportunities for academic advancement. Recognizing this challenge, Denny's launched the "Hungry for Education" program intending to alleviate the financial burden on students and empower them to pursue their educational dreams.
We are thrilled to announce the recipients of the 2024 Denny's "Hungry for Education" Scholarship. This year's exceptional group of winners are dedicated students who are proudly serving their country. From Illinois, we have Nikolas Jackson, a member of the Navy JROTC, currently studying at the University of Idaho. Amanda Salazar from Texas, serving in the Army JROTC, is pursuing her education at the University of Texas San Antonio. Representing North Carolina, Trenton Tolbert, another Army JROTC student, is attending the University of South Carolina Aiken. From New Jersey, we have Camille Guerrero, an Air Force JROTC member studying at Rutgers University Camden. Lastly, Elisa Figueroa from South Carolina, serving in the Army JROTC, is enrolled at Coastal Carolina University. Each of these outstanding individuals embodies the spirit of dedication and perseverance, and we are proud to support them in their academic journeys. Congratulations to all the winners!
Education can transform lives, unlocking doors to opportunities that were once out of reach. By investing in education, Denny's is not only investing in the future of individual students but also in the collective future of our society. We are honored to partner with Denny's to provide deserving students with the support they need to reach their full potential and make meaningful contributions to their communities and beyond.
“Our partnership with National Veteran Business Development Council has been tremendously rewarding,” said April Kelly-Drummond, Vice President of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at Denny’s, Inc. “This Hungry for EducationTM program fulfills both our and NVBDC's missions to invest in education and the community.”
For more information on how to become an NVBDC Certified SD/VOB. Please visit our website: www.nvbdc.org or contact us directly: (888) CERTIFIED.
NVBDC MISSION:
NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans, for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all-size businesses ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.
