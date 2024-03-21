AMERICAN SWISS FOUNDATION HONORS MARIO GRECO, GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP
EINPresswire.com/ -- On Wednesday, March 20th, the American Swiss Foundation hosted its 79th Annual Gala at the Havard Club in New York City. The event honored Mario Greco, Group Chief Executive Officer of Zurich Insurance Group, for his outstanding contributions in strengthening the bilateral relationship between Switzerland and the United States. Over 200 guests attended in recognition of Mario Greco’s leadership and to celebrate the Sister Republics.
In his introductory remarks, Robert J. Giuffra, Jr., Chair of the Board of Directors of the American Swiss Foundation, underscored the continued importance of nurturing the bilateral relationship: "In an ever-changing world, nurturing the bilateral relationship between the United States and Switzerland remains the utmost importance. Through dedicated efforts and strengthened bonds, we can forge a path towards collaboration, understanding, and shared prosperity. Let us embrace the richness of our partnership and work together to shape a brighter future for both nations."
Opening remarks were given by the Public Relations, Advisor to the CEO of Swiss International Air Lines, Ron Abegglen. Mr. Abegglen noted “SWISS is very proud to be a long-standing partner of the American Swiss Foundation. Its purpose of bringing people together from the United States and Switzerland to learn from each other, create friendships and foster mutual understanding reflects very much of what we do as the airline of Switzerland: connecting people and economies of the two sister republics. We are delighted to add Washington D.C. to our network at the end of month.”
Mario Greco, Group Chief Executive Officer of Zurich Insurance Group said, “Switzerland has enjoyed a long and fruitful relationship with the U.S. This close collaboration extends to our business ties, too. Zurich’s thriving North American business is more than 110 years old, and it continues to be a key financial contributor to the Zurich Group. But the strong bonds between our nations have never been more important. Greater geopolitical uncertainty, shifting demographics, climate change, and cyber threats have made the global risk landscape more complex and unpredictable, which has widened protection gaps. At Zurich, we understand that prevention and mitigation are the best protection, and that is true for all risks.”
The Honorable Edward T. McMullen, Jr., former U.S. Ambassador to Switzerland, delivered the evening’s closing remarks: "Cultivating the ties between the United States and Switzerland is not only a diplomatic mission but it is also a testament to the enduring friendship and shared values that bind our nations. As former Ambassador to Switzerland, I witnessed firsthand the power of collaboration, innovation, and cultural exchange in strengthening our bilateral relations. Let us continue to build bridges, foster understanding, and embrace the limitless potential of this remarkable partnership."
The event was attended by distinguished members of both the Swiss and American communities, including business leaders, elected officials, and members of the diplomatic corps. Over 25 alumni of the Young Leaders Conference attended the Gala.
About the American Swiss Foundation
Founded in 1945 in response to World War II, the Foundation’s mission is to connect and engage Swiss and American leaders. Towards the end of the 20th century, two former U.S. Ambassadors to Switzerland, Shelby Cullom Davis and Faith Whittlesey, ushered in a new era for the small organization. They ultimately transformed the Foundation from an organization that was primarily social to one that focused on nurturing and investing in the next generation of leaders in both countries.
In 1975, Ambassador Davis assumed an active leadership role with the Foundation. He served as chairman and president until 1989, and as honorary chairman until his passing in 1994. In 1989, Ambassador Whittlesey became chairman and president of the Foundation and launched the organization’s flagship program, the Young Leaders Conference.
Today, alumni of the conference number more than 1,450 leaders who shape the futures of the two countries, including members of U.S. Congress and Swiss parliamentarians, entrepreneurs and business executives, media professionals, and public policy experts. The American Swiss Foundation’s mission is to connect and engage Swiss and American leaders through inspirational programs to strengthen the shared values of liberty, the rule of law, and free enterprise.
Vanessa Beary, Executive Director
